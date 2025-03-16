Ramadan fasting vs intermittent fasting: Which one is better for your gut health, weight loss?

Fasting has been in practice for centuries, whether for religious, spiritual or health reasons. It is widely recognised for its metabolic and health benefits, but Ramadan fasting and intermittent fasting (IF) differ in keyways. Expert reveals how Ramadan fasting and intermittent fasting affect your health differently.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shivani Sharma, Dietitian and Clinical Nutritionist at Milann Fertility Hospital in Bengaluru, explained -

Intermittent Fasting (IF) follows a structured pattern like 16:8 or 18:6(fasting for 16/18 hours, eating within an 6/8-hour window) where individuals fast for set hours or alternate-day fasting while still drinking water and non-caloric beverages and provides flexibility in food choices during eating periods. It is primarily adopted for weight management, metabolic health, and longevity.

Intermittent fasting is certain periods of fasting and eating throughout the day, with common windows being 16:8 and 14:10.(Shutterstock)

Ramadan fasting, on the other hand, observed during the holy month of Ramadan, follows a stricter regimen for 29-30days. It requires complete abstinence from food and water from dawn to dusk. The fast is broken at sunset (Iftar) and resumes at dawn (Suhoor). Unlike IF, Ramadan fasting is spiritual, focusing on self-discipline, gratitude, and devotion.

Fasting during Ramadan helps in improving insulin sensitivity and fat burning.(Shutterstock)

Though both involve periods of abstaining from food and drink, the key difference lies in their structure, purpose and impact on health.

Health benefits of both fasting types:

Both fasting styles promote weight loss and fat metabolism by reducing calorie intake and enhancing fat-burning. IF provides a structured approach for weight management, while Ramadan fasting can lead to weight fluctuations depending on food choices during Iftar and Suhoor. Studies show that fasting periods help regulate blood sugar levels and improves insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. IF has been particularly linked to improved glucose metabolism, while Ramadan fasting also benefits those without pre-existing metabolic disorders. Fasting triggers autophagy, a natural process where the body removes damaged cells i.e. cellular repair and regenerates new ones. Fasting gives the digestive system a break, improving gut microbiome balance and reducing bloating. However, heavy meals after fasting (especially during Ramadan) can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort. Both fasting styles enhance focus, cognitive function, and emotional resilience. Ramadan fasting fosters a sense of mindfulness, while IF has been linked to improved brain health and mood stabilization.

Clinical tip:

Shivani Sharma concluded with the advice, “While both fasting styles offer health benefits, mindful eating is key. Hydration and nutrient-dense meals are crucial to prevent fatigue and dehydration during Ramadan fasting, especially for individuals with diabetes, pregnancy or chronic conditions. Regardless of the approach, fasting—when done correctly—can be a powerful tool for both body and mind.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.