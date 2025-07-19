Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his simple hack for making soft, perfect ragi rotis at home: See recipe

Struggling to find tasty yet diabetes-friendly meal options? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a solution for you. In an August 27, 2023, interview with Gunjan Shouts, the celebrity chef shared his easy hack to make soft, perfect ragi rotis, a recipe many find tricky to master. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a nutritious ragi roti recipe ideal for diabetes management.

How to make soft ragi rotis

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his secret to soft ragi rotis, saying, “To make soft ragi roti, boil water in a pan. Once it starts boiling, add salt and ghee, stir well, and cover it for 5 minutes. Then make rotis from that dough, and you’ll get soft rotis. People usually skip this step and then complain their rotis aren’t soft.”

Sanjeev Kapoor's ragi roti recipe

Swap wheat flour for ragi flour to make rotis and parathas(adobe stock)

Ingredients:

Finger millet (ragi/nachni) flour 1 cup + for dusting

To taste salt

Oil 1 tablespoon + as required

Method:

1. Heat 2 cups of water in a non-stick pan. Add salt and oil and bring to a boil.

2. Reduce heat, add millet flour and mix well. Switch off the heat, mix, cover and set aside for 10-15 minutes to cool down to room temperature.

3. Apply some oil on the worktop, place the millet flour dough on it and knead well. Divide the dough into equal portions and shape them into pedas.

4. Dust the pedas with a little flour and roll out into rotis.

5. Heat a non-stick tawa. Place rotis on it, one by one, and roast for 2-3 minutes on each side. Place the rotis on the direct flame and puff them.

6. Place them on a serving plate and serve hot.

How ragi helps in diabetes

In an August 1, 2024, interview with HT Lifestyle, Riya Desai, senior dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai, shared, "Millets such as jowar (sorghum), Finger Millet (Ragi) and bajra (pearl millet) are considered a boon for diabetes patients due to their low glycemic index and high fibre content. These grains tend to help regulate blood sugar levels, satiate the person and manage cravings." Click here to read the full article.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.