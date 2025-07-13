Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares easy 5-minute healthy snack recipe to curb cravings

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 04:06 PM IST

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares a quick 5-minute almond snack recipe that’s healthy, crunchy, and perfect to beat mid-day cravings.

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, often shares insights related to health and wellness with her Instagram family. In her July 13 post, she shared a quick and healthy 5-minute snack recipe that's perfect for beating sudden hunger pangs. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 4 simple ways to refresh your fitness routine )

Check out Yasmin Karachiwala's healthy almond snack recipe. (Instagram)
“This is your sign to stop buying packaged snacks, make this instead,” Yasmin wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds

1 tbsp cinnamon powder (adjust to taste)

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp coconut oil

Salt (optional)

Method (Step-by-step):

1. Preheat your oven or air fryer to 180 degrees Celsius.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup almonds, 1 tbsp cinnamon powder (or to taste), 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tbsp coconut oil, and a pinch of salt (optional).

3. Mix well until all the almonds are evenly coated.

4. Spread the almonds on a baking tray or air fryer basket in a single layer.

5. Bake or air fry at 180 degrees Celsius for 15–20 minutes, stirring once halfway through for even roasting.

6. Remove and let them cool completely to allow them to crisp up.

7. Store in an airtight jar or just dig in and enjoy the crunch!

What are the health benefits of Yasmin's recipe

Yasmin’s almond snack recipe is not just tasty, it’s packed with health benefits too. Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which help keep you full and curb unnecessary snacking. Cinnamon supports blood sugar control, while maple syrup offers a natural sweetener with antioxidants. Coconut oil provides quick energy and has anti-inflammatory properties. Together, this crunchy mix makes for a heart-healthy, energy-boosting snack that satisfies cravings without the guilt.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

