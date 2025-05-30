Dietitian reveals 5 best foods and drinks to have on an empty stomach and why: Soaked almonds to amla juice

Want to 'fix your mornings'? Nutritionist Rajat Jain took to Instagram on April 10 to highlight that when managing insulin resistance, starting your day with the right foods and drinks can help stabilise your blood sugar levels. He shared five options to consider having on an empty stomach. Also read | Drink ghee with warm water on empty stomach for weight loss, easing constipation Having soaked almonds or amla juice first thing in the morning could help if you have insulin resistance. (Freepik)

He wrote in his caption, “Insulin resistance starts showing up first thing in the morning. What you eat on an empty stomach decides your blood sugar game for the whole day. Eat smart and stay balanced. Watch this reel to fix your mornings.”

In his post titled 5 things to 'have on an empty stomach if you have insulin resistance', Rajat suggested incorporating these foods, and shared their benefits. From cinnamon water that potentially regulates blood sugar, improves insulin function, and fights inflammation to fenugreek tea, which could boost insulin sensitivity and control blood sugar spikes: here's what you can have.

1. Soaked almonds

He said, “3-5 almonds in 1/4 cup water: rich in healthy fats and magnesium, helps prevent sugar spicks.”

2. Amla juice

Rajat said, “1 medium amla with 1/4 cup water: strengthens pancreatic function and helps stabilise blood sugar naturally.”

3. Cinnamon water

He added, “1 small twig with 1 cup water: regulates blood sugar, improves insulin function and fights inflammation.”

4. Sprouted moong

He said, “1/2 cup green moong sprouted with chopped vegetables of choice: strengthens pancreatic function and helps stabilise blood sugar naturally.”

5. Fenugreek tea

Rajat added, “1 cup hot water with 1tsp fenugreek seeds: boosts insulin sensitivity and controls blood sugar spikes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.