Deciding on a morning drink? Have this zesty cinnamon lemon water drink for multiple benefits

Morning sets the mood for the rest of the day. A hearty and healthy breakfast is important but before that comes the first morning drink. Coffee or tea are popular daybreak drinks. But it's time to shake things up for your health's sake. Lemon water is another alternative that can be taken on an empty stomach. It has multiple benefits and gets you all ready for the day ahead. Lemon water has the added goodness of vitamin C.(Shutterstock)

Dr Shammi Theesan, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share a lemon water recipe to get started. It goes beyond the traditional water and lemon juice. This recipe has two other special ingredients that make this a super, powerhouse drink.

She recommended this drink after stretching up a bit, so after light stretching exercise, take this drink on empty stomach. The drink benefits skin and hair health.

ALSO READ: Want glowing skin? Nutritionist shares 10 foods that boost collagen naturally for stronger hair and fewer wrinkles

Lemon water recipe

The lemon water recipe has 4 simple ingredients that make this drink simple and quick.

Hot water

Dash of Lemon juice

1 Tbsp of organic apple cider vinegar

Dash of cinnamon

Lemon water benefits

Dr Theesan advised lemon water as it is helpful for early morning detoxification. It is useful in increasing bile production, balances the pH levels in the body, and is packed with antioxidants. Moreover, it also helps control glucose levels as apple cider vinegar and cinnamon work together to stabilize blood sugar.

Over time, the benefits, as she added, include clearer skin, improved hair health, and even better moods.

The ingredients are great for health, providing a multitude of health benefits. Lemon is infused with vitamin C, while cinnamon has antioxidant properties which detoxify your body, and apple cider vinegar helps manage blood sugar levels. Together, these ingredients create a potent morning drink that supports overall health.

This nutrient-packed morning drink is rich in essential nutrients. The ingredients keep your energy levels sustained throughout the day.

ALSO READ: From lemon water to aloe vera juice: 6 healthy morning drinks to improve your digestion

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.