Diabetes to hair health: Nutritionist shares amazing benefits of having soaked methi seeds in the morning

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain’s Instagram profile is replete with nutrition tips and weight loss hacks. The nutritionist, a few weeks back, shared a video noting down the benefits of having soaked fenugreek seeds in the morning. “All the goodness of fenugreek seeds. Consuming methi seeds in the morning is very beneficial for health as stated in the reel. Though avoid it if it causes too much heat in the body or acne,” she wrote in the caption. Also read | Fenugreek can help control blood sugar, cholesterol; 7 wonderful benefits Know the health benefits of having soaked methi seeds in the morning.(Instagram/@fries.to.fit, unsplash)

Controls diabetes:

Having soaked methi seeds in the morning can help in regulating diabetes levels, according to the nutritionist. “It will make your body much more insulin sensitive,” she said in the video.

Regulates cholesterol levels:

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain said in the video that methi seeds are rich in fiber content which can help in balancing the lipid profile of the body, thereby controlling cholesterol levels. Also read | Add methi seeds to your diet for these incredible benefits

Manages weight:

Methi seeds can help in maintaining a healthy weight and also accelerate weight loss, as it gives the feeling of satiety, and prevent unhealthy snacking or cravings.

Improves hair and skin:

“Methi seeds are rich in protein and amino acids, two of which can actually give you thicker, stronger and luscious hair,” said the nutritionist in the video.

Have soaked methi seeds in the morning for better health.(Unsplash)

Other benefits of having methi seeds in the morning

Deepsikha Jain suggested that two tablespoons of methi seeds should be soaked in water overnight, and consumed in the morning. In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, said, “Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fiber which can aid digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive tract and preventing constipation. Fenugreek seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate symptoms of conditions like arthritis.” Abhilasha V also added that fenugreek seeds help in boosting heart health and decreasing menstrual discomfort. Also read | Drink methi seeds water on empty stomach to manage blood sugar, aid weight loss

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.