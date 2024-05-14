Drink methi seeds water on empty stomach to manage blood sugar, aid weight loss

Regular exercise and movement can work wonders for your weight loss journey. Supported by the right nutrition, shedding kilos can even become easier and more sustainable. Methi seeds water is one such ancient remedy that has been trusted for diabetes, weight loss, poor appetite and constipation since time immemorial. Soaking 1-2 tsp of washed fenugreek seeds overnight and having them first thing in the morning not only speeds up your metabolism but also makes sure your blood sugar and cholesterol levels remain in control. (Also read: Drink ghee with warm water on empty stomach for weight loss, easing constipation) Soaking 1 -2 tsp of washed fenugreek seeds overnight and having them first thing in the morning not only speeds up your metabolism but also makes sure your blood sugar and cholesterol levels remain in control.(Shutterstock)

Alternatively, you can also boil 1 tsp fenugreek seeds in 250 ml of water and enjoy the tea to reap wonderful benefits. This healthy addition in your morning routine can go a long way in supporting weight loss and preventing metabolic disorders such as diabetes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Methi seeds have glucomannan fibre that delays intestinal absorption of ingested sugars and alkaloids such as fenugrecin and trigonelline have demonstrated to possess hypoglycaemic action. Also 4 hydroxyisoleucine (4-OH Ile) amino acids act on pancreas to release insulin. Fenugreek seeds have a soothing effect on the skin and mucous membranes, relieving any skin irritation and alleviating swelling and pain. Methi seeds can also be used for beauty purpose. Its seeds were used as hair packs and face packs too in ancient times.

In summer methi seeds can be particularly useful. They increase the secretion and discharge of urine and also relieve flatulence. Methi is also recommended for new mothers as it helps promote lactation.

Benefits of methi seeds water on empty stomach

Drinking fenugreek (methi) seed water on an empty stomach is believed to offer several health benefits. Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru shares 10 wonderful benefits of consuming methi seeds water in the morning.

1. Aids digestion: Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fibre which can aid digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive tract and preventing constipation.

2. Regulates blood sugar levels: Fenugreek seeds may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. Drinking fenugreek seed water regularly can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

3. Reduces cholesterol levels: The soluble fibre in fenugreek seeds may help lower cholesterol levels, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

4. Supports weight loss: Fenugreek seed water can help promote a feeling of fullness due to its fiber content, which may aid in weight management by reducing calorie intake.

5. Improves skin health: Fenugreek seeds are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties that may help improve skin health and reduce acne or blemishes.

6. Boosts immunity: The seeds contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can strengthen the immune system and help the body fight off infections.

7. Reduces inflammation: Fenugreek seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate symptoms of conditions like arthritis.

8. Promotes heart health: Regular consumption of fenugreek seed water may contribute to heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and supporting overall cardiovascular function.

9. Alleviates menstrual discomfort: Fenugreek seeds are known to have properties that can help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce symptoms like cramps and bloating.

10. Supports hair growth: Fenugreek seeds are a good source of protein and nicotinic acid, which are beneficial for hair health. Drinking fenugreek seed water may promote hair growth and reduce hair fall.

How to prepare methi seeds water

To prepare fenugreek seed water, soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach. Start with a small amount and gradually increase the quantity if needed. However, it's important to note that while fenugreek seeds offer potential health benefits, individual results may vary, and it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.