Drink ghee with warm water on empty stomach for weight loss, easing constipation

Starting your day with a glass of water is a practice supported by traditional medicinal system of Ayurveda since centuries. Known as Ushapaan, hydrating your body early in the morning, can help improve digestion, detox gut of undigested foods, heavy metals, and toxins. In summer, hydrating yourself well is even more important as constipation is common and electrolyte loss can add to the health woes. Apart from plain water, infused water can add to variety, flavour and ease in consuming enough amounts of fluids during summer season. (Also read: Drink moringa water every day on empty stomach for these amazing benefits) Ghee with warm water in one such combination that can give a boost to your gut health apart from enhancing cognitive function and aiding in weight loss. (Pinterest)

Drinking infused water as per your 'prakriti' can provide additional benefits. Ghee with warm water in one such combination that can give a boost to your gut health apart from enhancing cognitive function and aiding in weight loss. Scroll down to read more about this amazing drink.

Why you must start your day with a glass of water

"The first thing that one must drink should be a tall glass of warm water. There are several health benefits to this. Ayurveda recommends and modern science agrees, that drinking water first thing helps combat dehydration, dryness within the digestive tract, and helps cleanse the system and stimulate easy evacuation of waste," Dr Dimple Jangda, Ayurvedic Coach and gut specialist told HT Digital.

"Summer brings its own set of joys and challenges, and staying hydrated is paramount during these warm months. While it's tempting to reach for sugary sodas or caffeinated beverages, water reigns supreme as the ultimate hydrator, especially when infused with natural flavours. Hydration becomes even more critical in the summer heat as we sweat more profusely, leading to potential dehydration and loss of essential electrolytes. Water infusions offer a delicious solution, providing hydration while tantalizing your taste buds with refreshing flavours," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her latest Instagram post.

Benefits of ghee with warm water. Who should have it?

Ayurveda encourages adding clarified butter, or some herbs and spices to water that you consume on empty stomach.

"Those with vata imbalance will experience symptoms like dry rough skin, dry rough frizzy hair, dry colon which leads to constipation, incomplete evacuation of waste and digestive health issues. Vata prakriti folks or those experiencing these symptoms can consume 200ml warm water with 1 tsp ghee (clarified butter) on an empty stomach," advises Dr Jangda.

The Ayurveda expert shares all the benefits that one can enjoy with this combination in summer:

Ghee has butyric acid which helps lubricate the GI tract, stimulates the digestive system, helps improve production of digestive enzymes, and improves absorption of nutrients from food.

It allows smooth evacuation of waste and helps remove heavy metals from our body.

Ghee is also a rich source of fat-soluble vitamins and essential fatty acids that helps nourish and support tissues like skin, joints and muscles.

Ghee has a scraping effect on the intestines, and helps remove heavy metals, ama (toxins) from our body. When dissolved in warm water, it moves down the digestive system swiftly.

Other benefits are that it supports mental clarity, immunity and aids weight loss.

Lemon water for sluggish digestive system

Alternatively, for those who have low metabolism and tendency to weight gain, they can start they day with lemon, ginger, cinnamon infusion.

"For those who have a sluggish digestive system, low metabolism and a tendency to gain weight, can start their day with 200 ml warm water with a squeeze of lemon, pinch of cinnamon and grated ginger. This helps hydrate the system, promote elimination of toxins, and aids the detoxification process. Lemon also alkalizes the body, improves fat burn and thus weight loss. It also helps kill unhealthy bacteria in the mouth and prevent bad breath," she adds.

What is Ushapaan and how does it help the body?

The ayurvedic practice called Ushapaan involves drinking water early in the morning or before sunrise. It improves hydration, after 8-9 hours of deep rest.

Jangda explains benefits of this morning practice:

Ushapaan stimulates the digestive organs and helps detoxify the gut of undigested foods, heavy metals, toxins (ama) that may have collected from previous meals.

It even helps soften the stools and improves bowel movements, thus preventing symptoms of constipation. In fact, it is important to know that unhealthy colon or constipation is the trigger for 90% of diseases in our body. Once the gut and colon are cleansed, this practice automatically helps improve mental clarity and focus, because the gut is essentially the second brain that has a direct impact on your mental and emotional health.

Drinking water empty stomach also helps flush out toxins and waste from the kidneys, supporting kidney health.

Drinking water in the morning also helps us meet our daily hydration goals faster, vs drinking excess water at night, which can lead to disturbed sleep and frequent urination at night.

Benefits of infused water in the morning

Bhakti Arora Kapoor lists more benefits of infused water in her Instagram post.

Infused water not only keeps you hydrated but also promotes overall health and well-being. Adequate hydration supports digestion, boosts energy levels, and enhances cognitive function, helping you stay sharp and focused during those long summer days.

Moreover, water infusions can help curb cravings for sugary beverages, contributing to better weight management and overall health. By opting for hydrating, low-calorie alternatives, you can enjoy guilt-free refreshment all summer long.

Additionally, incorporating fruits, vegetables, and herbs into your water infusions adds a nutritional boost, supplying essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support immune function and combat inflammation.

Ultimately, in the hustle and bustle of summer activities, it's easy to overlook the importance of hydration. Water infusions offer a simple yet effective way to prioritize your health and well-being, ensuring you stay hydrated, refreshed, and ready to seize the day.