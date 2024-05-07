Drink moringa water every day on empty stomach for these amazing benefits

If there is one vegetable that could double up as food and medicine since ancient times, it's moringa. The storehouse of many amazing micronutrients, moringa or drumsticks is believed to be much more nutrient-dense than your kitchen staples. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 32: Moringa can help you live longer, control diabetes; know all benefits and how to consume) Be it leaves, stem, or flowers, different parts of Moringa plant have diverse benefits. (Shutterstock)

From being the best source of calcium even more than milk, to being ten times richer in Vitamin A than carrots, having moringa can nourish your body like no other vegetable. Besides revving up your metabolism, regulating your blood sugar, promoting hair growth, it can also help detoxify your liver. Young children, pregnant women and new mothers are especially advised to have moringa for nourishing their body and mind.

Be it leaves, stem, or flowers, different parts of Moringa plant have diverse benefits. Moringa leaves and powder are easy to incorporate in tea and other culinary delights, while flower part of the herbal plant can be prepared as drumsticks curry.

Moringa has a rich nutritional profile and can provide seven times more Vitamin C than oranges, 10 times more Vitamin A than carrots, 17 times more calcium than milk, nine times more protein than yoghurt, 15 times more potassium than bananas and 25 times more iron than spinach, as per mygov.in

What is Moringa?

Moringa, is a superfood found in Indian subcontinent. It is sourced from the drumstick tree which is also called as the Miracle tree. It is loaded with several health benefits and has been called a superfood by the modern-day nutritionists, although its use and application is deeply rooted in ancient Indian culture.

Many benefits of Moringa water

"Moringa leaves can be sourced from the drumstick tree and boiled in water, to make infused water or the leaves can be dehydrated under the sun to make moringa powder. You can drink moringa water on an empty stomach for various ailments and nutritional deficiencies in the body," says Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach.

Jangda shares other amazing benefits of having Moringa water on empty stomach.

Nutrient powerhouse

Moringa is a rich source of antioxidants, and is packed with essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals like Vitamin A, C, E, calcium, potassium and iron. If you are low on haemoglobin or if you are suffering from deficiencies of the above vitamins, experience hair fall, thin brittle bones or skin issues, then you must include moringa water in your daily plan. Moringa is also a rich source of beta carotene and Vitamin C, which helps boost your immune system, and prevent frequent illness and ailments. Especially during monsoons and summers, this water can help fight infections and diseases.

Relieves aches and pains, improves bone health

Moringa also has anti-inflammatory properties, and contains polyphenols and flavonoids, which helps reduce inflammation in the body and thus aches and pains. It's recommended for patients suffering musculoskeletal disorders like thin brittle bones, arthritis, and bone density. It’s a rich source of calcium that helps meet daily requirements of calcium for both vegans and vegetarians, helps prevents bone loss and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. Moringa is also a rich source of Vitamin K, which helps improve bone metabolism and mineralisation, and activates the proteins involved in bone formation.

Improves metabolism, aids weight loss

Moringa infused water, helps improve metabolism and aids weight loss. It is rich in nutrients and low in calories, which creates a sense of fullness, reduces craving, and thus helps reduce weight.

Good for people with diabetes

It is also excellent for diabetic patients, as it helps improve insulin sensitivity and regulates blood sugar levels. Anyone who may be experiencing pre diabetic symptoms, can also consume moringa water on an empty stomach.

Helps detox

Moringa also has natural detoxifying properties which supports the liver and kidney on detoxifying the body effectively. It can also boost your energy level and reduce the ill effects of caffeine addiction and the withdrawal symptoms when weaning off caffeine.

Amazing for skin, helps treat anaemia

Moringa is a rich source of Vitamin E, which is excellent for the skin. It helps reduce acne, improves skin textures and gives a radiant look to the skin. Because of its high iron content, moringa powder or infused moringa water helps promote hair growth too. It helps reduce hair fall and improve iron levels in the body. It's also a good recommendation for those fight anaemia or have low haemoglobin levels.

"However, note that iron consumption by itself can cause constipation and if you want to prevent such symptoms, you can even add 1 tsp of ghee (clarified butter) to this drink and consume in the morning on an empty stomach or post meals," says Jangda.