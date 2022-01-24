Add methi seeds to your diet for these incredible benefits

Be it adding flavour to your pickle or a distinct taste to your curry, methi or fenugreek seeds found in almost every Indian kitchen have diverse uses and many incredible health benefits.

The powerful superfood has been used for medicinal purposes from the ancient times to treat many diseases from controlling blood sugar levels, blood pressure, uric acid levels, treating anaemia to preventing hair fall.

A source of many nutrients such as folic acid, riboflavin, copper, potassium, calcium, iron, manganese, Vitamin A, B6, C, K, several medical studies have vouched for its effectiveness in treating many health issues.

ALSO READ: Try these fenugreek and onion juice hair masks to stop hair fall in winters

Methi helps to improve glucose tolerance in the body. It is high in soluble fibre and helps control blood sugar level by slowing digestion and absorption of carbohydrates.

Benefits of methi seeds

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar lists benefits of this magical herb.

* Methi seeds improve appetite and digestive power. They also support breast milk secretion.

* Methi seeds are effective in controlling diabetes and improving cholesterol and blood pressure.

* Methi seeds help reduce hair fall, grey hairs and uric acid levels (gout). They also help treat anaemia by increasing blood levels and detoxify blood.

* Methi seeds are useful in treating disorders of Vata such as neuralgia, paralysis, constipation, abdominal ache, bloating, pain in any part of the body from backache, knee joint ache to muscle cramps.

* Methi seeds help relieve Kapha disorders like cough, asthma, bronchitis, chest congestion and obesity.

Considering methi seeds are hot, they shouldn't be used in bleeding disorders such as nasal bleeding, heavy periods, etc

If you are not sure about how to consume methi seeds Dr Bhavsar has some tips for you.

How to include methi seeds in your diet

1. Soak 1–2 tablespoons of seeds overnight and eat the seeds in the morning or drink as a tea.

2. Take 1 tsp of methi powder twice a day before meals or at night with warm milk or water.

3. Make a paste of the seeds and add it in curd/aloe vera gel/water and apply on scalp to reduce dandruff, hair fall, grey hair.

4. The application of fenugreek paste prepared with rosewater is helpful in cases of dark circles, acne, acne scars, and wrinkles.