How to know if you're having a stoke? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares the easiest way to recognise the warning signs

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the key warning signs of a stroke. In an Instagram video shared on July 22, he introduces a simple acronym that can help people recognise the symptoms quickly and explains why seeking immediate medical attention can make all the difference.

When someone is having a stroke , the warning signs often appear suddenly, leaving only a small window of time to act. Recognising these symptoms and seeking immediate medical attention can significantly improve recovery, as stroke treatments are most effective when given as early as possible. Knowing what to look for could make a life-changing difference for you or someone around you.

What is a stroke? According to Dr Sood, a stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted, depriving brain cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to function. Because symptoms typically appear without warning, recognising the early signs is crucial for seeking prompt medical attention and improving outcomes.

He explains, “A stroke happens when blood flow to part of the brain is suddenly interrupted. Those symptoms usually come on suddenly. One simple acronym can help you recognise the warning signs.”

How to recognise the warning signs? Dr Sood recommends using the acronym BEFAST to recognise the early warning signs of a stroke. He explains what each letter stands for:

B is for balance : Includes sudden trouble walking or new unsteadiness.

E is for eyes : Includes sudden vision loss, double vision, or blurred vision.

F is for face : Ask the person to smile and look for one side drooping.

A is for arms : Have them raise both arms and see if one drifts downwards.

S is for speech : Listen for slurred speech, trouble finding words or confusion.

T is for time : Note when the symptoms started. Prompt action matters Dr Sood stresses that when it comes to a stroke, every minute counts. Stroke treatments are highly time-sensitive, and the sooner a person receives medical attention, the greater the chances of limiting brain damage and improving recovery. If you notice any of the BEFAST warning signs in yourself or someone around you, seek emergency medical care immediately.

The physician emphasises, “If you notice even one of these signs, call 911 immediately and note when the symptoms started. Stroke treatments are extremely time-sensitive and getting help sooner can save brain tissue and improve recovery.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.