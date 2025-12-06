Spine surgeon shares 5 signs your spine needs urgent medical attention: Loss of bladder control, limbs tingling and more

Are you quick to dismiss your back pain? Whether it's from sitting long hours at a desk, being stuck in a slouched position, or even just scrolling endlessly on your phone, your spine health takes a serious hit. Sometimes you brush it off, thinking it's nothing or just stress, but it should not be ignored for long. But there are some signs which indicate that your spine requires urgent medical attention. Spine health should be taken seriously as it is the backbone of all movements. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Spine surgeon warns Indians not to ignore back pain until it's too late, reveals who all 'should be extra careful'

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Zahir Abbas Merchant, consultant spine surgeon at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, who highlighted the critical warning signs that your spine requires more medical attention.

Why spine health is crucial

The spine is the very bedrock of your posture and movements, so if it is not functioning well, it can cause a ripple effect throughout your entire system. Dr Zahir also reminded that the spine is the main line of the body and the channel through which the brain and all body organs communicate via nerves.

He explained how extensively interconnected the spine is, “Ineffective spine condition may hurt muscles, joints, digestion, breathing, sleeping, movement and even mood.”

Now, since you are so used to back aches, you may sometimes overlook the serious signs, assuming they will resolve on their own. Delaying medical help can also worsen the situation.

The surgeon said, “Due to the insidious nature of symptoms, patients put off treatment, causing permanent or non-repairable harm. Long-term disability can be avoided by early detection of red flags.”

5 signs your spine needs urgent attention

Not all signs are related to back pain; some may be subtle and may not seem directly related to the spine, but ignoring them can allow underlying problems to worsen. Paying attention to them early is beneficial and may also alleviate risks of long-term damage.

Dr Zahir shared 5 signs that you may miss out, but they are big red flags:

1. Chronic or referred pain

When the pain lasts longer than 4-6 weeks, or painful experiences in the arms, legs, buttocks or chest, it suggests that there can be herniation of the disc, compression of the nerves or even stenosis of the spine.

The sharp shooting pains or tingling are an indication that the nervous system is stressed out and not only a strain in the muscle.

2. Tingling, weakness, or numbness

Paraesthesia or weakness of the limbs indicates the presence of nerve roots or the spinal cord.

This disrupts motor control and reflexes, as well as coordination and has an impact on the day-to-day activities such as walking, gripping, or standing.

3. Loss of bowel or bladder control

Bladder issues are related to spinal health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

A health crisis which indicates cauda equina syndrome.

Severe compression of lower spinal nerves- emergency surgical treatment is necessary to avoid irreversible deficit.

4. Balance problems or walking problems

The spine is directly involved in the coordination of balance through nerve impulses to the inner ear and the muscles.

Cervical myelopathy can be attributed as the cause of gait disturbances, and when left untreated, the nerve damage becomes irreparable.

6. Unspecified fever, weight loss, or night pain

Several pains that are worse at night, one that disturbs sleep in the patient, or one which is accompanied by systemic symptoms can never be ignored.

Infection, tumour, or inflammatory spine disease red flags.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.