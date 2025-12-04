Spinal surgeon shares 8 dos and don'ts of gym workouts if you have back pain: Tips to reduce injury risk

Back pain has become so common today that most people assume it is a normal part of everyday life, especially if they work long hours, sit a lot, or train regularly at the gym. But ignoring it or pushing through the discomfort can quickly turn a small issue into something chronic. Many gym-goers unknowingly aggravate their back because of poor form, heavy lifting without preparation, or copying exercises that are not right for their body. While exercise can absolutely strengthen your spine and reduce long-term pain, it can also worsen symptoms if done carelessly. Knowing what helps and what harms is the real key to staying active, improving your fitness, and protecting your back. So what exactly should you do and avoid during workouts with back pain? Wrong form can lead to back pain and injuries! (Adobe Stock)

Dr Arun Bhanot, Director, Spine Surgery at CK Birla Hospital, breaks it down in an interview to Health Shots.

Do's and Don'ts of gym workouts with back pain

DO: Warm up properly

A proper warm-up increases blood circulation, loosens tight muscles, and prepares the spine for movement. According to Dr Bhanot, people with back pain should never skip this step. Spend 5–10 minutes on light cardio such as slow cycling or a treadmill walk. Follow it up with dynamic stretches like leg swings, hip circles, and gentle torso rotations. This improves mobility and reduces stiffness before lifting weights.

DO: Strengthen your core for better support

A strong core acts like natural armor for your spine. Exercises such as planks, bird dogs, and dead bugs build deep abdominal stability without straining the lower back. The key is slow, controlled movements—rushing through reps only invites injury. A 2015 study on lumbar stability found that core strengthening significantly reduced lower-back pain intensity and improved function, proving its importance for long-term relief.

DO: Use slow and controlled movements

Fast, jerky motions compress the spine and can irritate already-sensitive muscles and joints. Whether lifting weights or using machines, focus on perfect form and smooth movement. Lower the weights if needed. As Dr Bhanot emphasizes, “Quality of movement always outweighs quantity when dealing with back pain.”

DO: Stretch after every session

Gentle stretching helps release tightness in the hamstrings, hip flexors, glutes, and lower back—all of which influence spinal alignment. Hold each stretch for 20–30 seconds. Avoid bouncing or overstretching. Post-workout stretching improves recovery and prevents stiffness later in the day.

DON'T: Overlook professional guidance

If your back pain keeps returning, get help from a certified trainer or physiotherapist. They can identify muscle imbalances or incorrect technique that you may not notice yourself. As Dr Bhanot says, “What works for one person may worsen another’s condition.” Avoid copying others’ workouts at the gym.

DON'T: Do high-impact or twisting exercises

Heavy deadlifts, high-impact jumps, kettlebell swings, and twisting crunches can overload the spine and worsen inflammation. Until your back is fully stable and pain-free, stick to low-impact alternatives such as glute bridges, cable core stabilizers, and step-ups. Sudden twisting or compression should be avoided.

DON'T: Ignore pain or warning signals

Pain, tingling, or numbness is your body’s way of saying something isn’t right. Stop immediately if any exercise triggers sharp discomfort. Continuing will only delay recovery and may lead to more serious injury.

Listen to your body

Gym workouts do not have to be intimidating for people with back pain, they just require mindful choices. Warm up well, strengthen the core, move with control, and avoid high-impact exercises that strain the spine. Most importantly, stay aware of your body's signals. When in doubt, pause, modify or seek guidance.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)