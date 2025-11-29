Fatty liver diet: Gastroenterologist shares 7 best foods to cleanse liver and reduce inflammation naturally

Fatty liver has become one of the most common lifestyle-related health concerns, and the surprising part is that many people do not even realise they have it. Your liver plays a major role in digestion, metabolism, and even immunity, yet it is often the first organ to be affected by poor food choices, stress, lack of exercise, and alcohol. Fortunately, your daily diet can play a powerful role in reversing the condition. According to a gastroenterologist, there are a few foods that can help reduce liver fat, calm inflammation, and cleanse it properly. These foods can support liver cleansing and reduce fatty liver.(Adobe Stock)

Understanding fatty liver and why diet is important

Fatty liver happens when excess fat accumulates in the liver cells. This can occur due to unhealthy eating habits, obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, stress, and alcohol consumption. There are two main types:

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD): Caused by poor diet, sedentary habits, and metabolic issues.

Alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD): Triggered by long-term or heavy alcohol use.

"Too much fat in the liver slows down its functions and may lead to inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver failure, and even increase the risk of liver cancer if ignored. Therefore, timely lifestyle changes, especially following a healthy diet, can prevent this progression and even reverse early stages," Dr Shankar Zanwar, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital tells Health Shots.

Common symptoms of liver problems you should not ignore

Persistent tiredness

Mild abdominal discomfort

Bloating or heaviness after meals

Loss of appetite

Unexplained weight gain

Best diet for fatty liver:

Here are 7 foods that help cleanse and heal your liver:

1. Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, methi, and lettuce help reduce liver fat and support detoxification. Their high fiber content improves digestion, while antioxidants protect the liver from harmful compounds. Including a serving of greens daily can make a noticeable difference.

2. Fresh fruits

Apples, berries, papaya, and oranges are excellent for liver health. In fact, grapefruit contains antioxidants like naringenin and naringin that have been shown to reduce the development of hepatic fibrosis. A study in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology found that these compounds help protect liver cells by reducing inflammation and tissue buildup.

3. Whole grains

Brown rice, oats, quinoa, and millets provide steady energy, prevent fat deposition, and support metabolic health. Dr Zanwar says, “These high-fiber grains help reduce liver fat over time and even help manage blood sugar control.”

4. Healthy fats

Nuts, seeds, avocados, and olive oil offer anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids that support liver healing. Replacing fried snacks with a handful of nuts can significantly reduce hidden fat intake and help cleanse your liver.

5. Garlic and ginger

Both ginger and garlic improve digestion and help lower fat accumulation in the liver. Add them to soups, dals, stir-fries, or morning warm water for added benefit.

6. Green tea

Rich in catechins, green tea helps lower liver fat and inflammation. A 2020 review of 15 studies published in Phytotherapy Research found that green tea reduced liver enzyme levels in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Dr Zanwar recommends 1–2 cups daily for best results.

7. Hydration

Drinking 12–15 glasses of water daily helps flush toxins and support liver function. Coconut water is another great hydrating option that maintains electrolyte balance.

With the right food choices and lifestyle habits, fatty liver can be managed and even reversed. Dr Zanwar stresses avoiding extreme crash or FAD diets. Instead, focus on a balanced, nutrient-rich diet and maintain an optimal weight.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)