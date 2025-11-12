Hepatologist shares which foods and drinks you should restrict, completely avoid or consume to reduce fatty liver risk

The World Health Organisation (WHO) data published on Sciencedirect.com in April 2024 shows the growing burden of liver disease globally, with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcohol-related liver disease being major contributors. NAFLD is reportedly the most common liver disease worldwide, causing significant morbidity and mortality. Also read | Doctor shares 5 signs of fatty liver you can easily check at home Dr Cyriac Abby Philips says unsweetened black coffee could be good for your liver. (Pixabay)

By making informed dietary choices and adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can reduce your risk of developing fatty liver disease. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist, who is known as The Liver Doc on social media, has now shared insights on managing fatty liver disease through dietary changes.

‘Four things you must seriously restrict’

He took to Instagram on November 11 to discuss which dietary items to restrict, completely avoid, and absolutely include in your diet to reduce the risk of fatty liver disease. He recommended managing fatty liver disease by restricting sugar-sweetened beverages, coconut oil, palm oil-based products, butter, and ghee, and completely avoiding alcohol. Additionally, he suggested incorporating unsweetened black coffee into your diet.

Dr Philips said: “If there are four things you must seriously restrict to reduce risk of or prevent progression of fatty liver from a dietary perspective, from an Indian perspective, it is sugar-sweetened beverages, coconut oil (also palm oil-based products), butter and ghee (clarified butter).”

“If there is one dietary item you must completely avoid, it is alcohol,” Dr Philips said, and added, “If there is one dietary item you must absolutely include, it is unsweetened black coffee.”

The Liver Doc says avoid alcohol, but drink unsweetened black coffee to help your liver. (Made using ChatGPT)

Understanding fatty liver disease

In a March 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lorance Peter, director, gastroenterology and hepatology, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, said: “Fatty liver disease is when your liver, which should only have about 5 percent fat, starts hoarding more fat than it should. This can be assessed by a simple ultrasound examination of the liver when it is bigger and brighter than usual – that's a sure sign of fatty liver.”

“Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, happens when your liver cells gather too much fat, and this fat interferes with the normal metabolic functions of the liver cells. There are two main types: one caused by drinking too much alcohol (AFLD) and the other not linked to alcohol but associated with obesity, diabetes, or metabolic dysfunction (NAFLD). NAFLD is a big health problem worldwide, hitting millions of people. Recently, NAFLD has been renamed as MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatosis Liver Disease). The majority of people may not have any symptoms. Some people might feel a little discomfort or heaviness on the right side of their belly, especially after eating a big meal,” he added.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.