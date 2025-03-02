Over 80% of Indian techies suffer from fatty liver disease, reveals alarming new study

Over 80% India techie are suffering from fatty liver disease according to a study by researchers at the University of Hyderabad, a report by the Economic Times said. The study claims that 84% of IT employees surveyed by it were affected by Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD), which is linked to sitting for long hours, high work stress, unhealthy diet, and low physical activity. The report said that the study was conducted among 345 IT employees working in Hyderabad.(Representational)

The report said that the study was conducted among 345 IT employees working in Hyderabad between July 2023 and July 2024. The study sought to understand the effects of sedentary work culture which the IT sector is often linked to. It found that sitting on your desk for long hours coupled with work stress and irregular sleep can contribute to MAFLD.

The study also found that 71% of IT employees surveyed were obese, while 34% had metabolic syndrome, a condition associated with obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure among the IT sector, which is a major contributor to the Indian economy with over 5.4 million employees.

What is fatty liver disease?

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is defined as a condition where more than 5% fat builds up in the liver due to metabolic dysfunction. It's the leading cause of liver disease worldwide. If untreated, it can also cause cirrhosis and liver cancer, potentially requiring transplantation.

MAFLD can also lead to type 2 diabetes and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension and chronic kidney disease. Avoiding sugary foods, drinking more water, daily exercise and losing weight can help reverse the effects.

"Regular health check-ups and screening for fatty liver, along with proper work-life balance and stress management, may reduce the incidence of fatty liver," the study said.

The study's finding also call for IT companies to implement strategies to prioritise employee health through wellness programs and ensure active participation.

