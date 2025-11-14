Long hours sitting at office causing back pain? Study suggests a simple routine that may bring relief

Does your lower back cramp up after sitting for long hours at the office? Desk-bound jobs usually involve very long hours sitting in one position. So it is no surprise when the body eventually protests, showing up with complaints in different ways, including weight gain or a severe backache. Back pain is one of the most immediate effects of prolonged sitting. This leaves many wondering how often they should stand, and if there's any specific interval that lowers the pain better. Don't let your back pain get worse. Know the signs.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

A study published in the journal of Applied Ergonomics put all the guesswork to rest by suggesting an interval that may help ease back pain more for office workers.

What did the study find?

The researchers wanted to identify which sit-stand routine alleviates back pain. They compared two methods. The first one was a fixed routine where everyone followed the same rule of 30 minutes sitting and 15 minutes standing. The second was personalised, which determined the person, choosing their own timing based on when their back aches.

The results showed that those who followed the 30:15 routine had reduced back pain and reported better concentration, lower stress. However, when the study participants followed their personalised timings, the improvements were very slight.

At work, sit for 30 minutes and stand for 15 minutes. (Picture credit: Gemini)

What does 30:15 sit-stand routine mean?

As per the findings, sitting for 30 minutes and then standing for 15 minutes was found to provide more substantial benefits. You may try to customise your own sit-stand routine at work, but it may not be as effective. A personalised routine typically involves deciding your own intervals, based on personal convenience or work commitment. For example, standing up and going for a walk, only after your presentation deck is complete, or when your back aches.

But here's the catch: you may be inconsistent when you decide your own sit-stand interval. But when you follow a fixed routine, i.e, sitting for 30 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of standing, it removes your guesswork as well. You have a structured plan, and even the results are better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.