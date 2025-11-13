Heart surgeon says not all stress is harmful for heart health, explains the importance of good stress to protect heart

Stress is often seen as a threat to heart health, but the reality is more nuanced. While chronic emotional or mental stress can damage your heart, not all stress is harmful. Certain types of stress - like the kind we choose and control - can actually build resilience, strengthen the heart, and help it better cope with life’s unavoidable challenges. Chronic mental or emotional stress is bad for the heart.(Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, explains how distinguishing between good and bad stress can make all the difference for your cardiovascular health. In an Instagram video shared on November 12, the heart surgeon highlights the importance of good stress, explaining that it can strengthen your heart and help it better withstand the effects of bad stress.

Not all stress is bad

Dr London points out that we often think of stress as the enemy, but the paradox is that not all stress is bad for you. He highlights, “The right kind of stress, the kind you choose, not the kind that happens to you, can actually protect your heart.”

According to the heart surgeon, aerobic exercise is the perfect example of the good kind of stress. He explains, “Every time you run, cycle, swim, or briskly walk, you're putting your cardiovascular system under controlled stress. In response, your heart becomes stronger, your vessels more flexible, and your autonomic balance shifts towards recovery and resilience.” Dr London emphasises that this kind of stress is actually something we need more of in our lives.

Stress that is harmful

Dr London states that chronic mentally or emotionally induced stress, on the other hand, is what’s harmful for your heart. He explains, “It activates your sympathetic nervous system and floods your body with adrenaline and cortisol. Over time, that constant fight-or-flight state, raises blood pressure, stiffens arteries, promotes inflammation, and increases the risk of arrhythmias, plaque buildup, and even heart attack, sometimes in people with no traditional risk factors at all.”

How does good stress help you?

Dr London points out that the stress caused by exercise actually helps train your body to cope more effectively with emotional stress. He highlights, “It improves your heart rate variability, lowers inflammatory tone, and helps you recover faster after life's inevitable hits.”

The cardiac surgeon recommends training your heart to adapt and build resilience, noting that the right kind of stress can actually strengthen it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.