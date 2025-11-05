Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 5 daily habits to increase longevity: ‘The secret sauce is…’

Your heart is one of the most important organs in your body. It pumps blood throughout the body, which is essential for life and delivers oxygen and nutrients to organs and tissues. Therefore, taking care of your heart could also potentially increase longevity. The number one daily habit to increase longevity, according to Dr Jeremy, is exercise. (Freepik)

Dr Jeremy London, MD, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, highlighted the importance of heart health in a November 4 Instagram post, emphasising 5 habits proven to increase longevity.

Daily habits that increase longevity

In the video, titled ‘Asking a Heart Surgeon what daily habits are proven to increase longevity’, Dr Jeremy sheds light on the daily habits that are scientifically proven to increase longevity. Here are the 5 habits the cardiothoracic surgeon shared in the post:

1. Exercise

The number one daily habit to increase longevity, according to Dr Jeremy, is exercise. He stressed that the secret sauce is a combination of strength training and aerobic training.

2. Diet

The next daily habit, according to the heart surgeon, would have to be a diet. He stressed, “Be mindful about what you put in your mouth: protein, fibre, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. This is truly the information that you give every cell in your body.”

3. Rest and recovery

The next daily habit to increase longevity, as per the heart surgeon, is rest and recovery. He explained, “We know that this is where the magic truly happens. Sleep is king, but be mindful to create space during the day for yourself.”

4. Relationships

Number fourth habit to increase longevity, Dr Jeremy highlighted, would have to be meaningful relationships. “Surround yourself with people who add purpose and truly add value to your life. I love the Arthur Brooks quote: ‘Real friends, not deal friends,’” he added.

5. Sauna and heat therapy

Lastly, Dr Jeremy suggested sauna and heat therapy for longevity. Highlighting their benefits, the heart surgeon stated, “Follow the prescribed protocol. You decrease your cardiovascular risk, all-cause mortality, as well as your risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.