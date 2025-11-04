Salman Khan shows off ripped physique at 59: Secret to his fitness is exercising 6 times, eating 'ghar ka khana'

Salman Khan delighted his fans on Monday, November 3, when he shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram, showcasing his ripped physique. “Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai…Yeh bina chhode hai (To achieve something one needs to let go of some things…this is without letting go),” the actor wrote in the caption, hinting that he did not go on extreme diets or workout routines to achieve the physique. Salman Khan shows off his ripped physique in a new photo.

So, what is the secret to Salman Khan's fitness? In a March 2025 interview with Live Mint, the Bollywood superstar's trainer, Rakkesh R Uddiyar, who has been working with him for over 20 years, shared several details about his fitness regimen, from his workout routine to his diet chart. Let's find out.

The secret to Salman Khan's physique

According to Rakesh, the actor does not delve into fancy routines; rather, he keeps things traditional by going for an ‘old-school, typical bodybuilding regime called the giant set.’ This routine, according to Salman's trainer, is called a HIIT workout, with no rest, and he does it with the AC always turned off.

“He performs about 10 different variations of chest exercises, such as inclines, push-ups, fly and more. We start with one exercise, and he moves to the next without a break. The only rest he takes is when walking from one exercise to another. He doesn't do heavy weightlifting but focuses on volume training. He will drink water in between,” the fitness coach revealed.

The actor doesn't believe in spending hours at the gym. Rather, he takes about 30 seconds of a break between each exercise, which, according to Rakesh, is the time needed to walk from one exercise to the next, and wraps up his HIIT routine within 45 minutes to 1 hour. “HIIT makes you sweat, tires you out faster and burns more calories in a shorter time,” the coach explained.

What is Salman Khan's routine?

Not just a workout, the actor also follows a disciplined lifestyle to complement his fitness routine. According to the trainer, he wakes up early in the morning, followed by a fasted cardio. Then, he does weight training whenever he finds time. “Without weight training and cardio, he won’t sleep,” Rakesh added.

Additionally, Salman works out 6 days a week with one day of rest. Though when he is shooting, the actor does take a break from cardio, but never misses out on weight training.

‘He only eats home-cooked food…’

As for his meals, the actor follows a 5 meals a day diet plan, which includes porridge, eggs, and fruits in the morning, followed by home-cooked food, either fish or chicken, in the afternoon. Rakesh added, “He only eats home food, cooked by his mother. No matter what food you bring him, he would say, ‘Ghar ka khana do. Mummy ne jo banaya wahi khana lagao. Wahi khaunga (I will eat home-cooked food, made by my mom)’. Salman takes some rice and prefers more vegetables. His salads are a priority.”

As for cheat meals, the actor enjoys them once a week, but never exceeds his intake of 2,000 calories. As for his favourite, it is biryani.

