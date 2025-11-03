Salman Khan wows fans with his physique as he drops shirtless pics after workout: ‘Kuch haasil karne ke liye…’

Salman Khan is showing that age is just a number when it comes to fitness. The actor, who has inspired an entire generation with his fitness, took to his X account on Monday to post a pair of shirtless pictures after an intense workout session. Salman Khan shares new pictures of his chiselled physique.

Salman Khan goes shirtless

In the pictures, Salman let his six-pack abs and ripped biceps do all the talking. In the caption, he cheekily summed up: “Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai (To achieve something one needs to let go of some things… this is without letting go).”

How fans reacted

Reacting to the pictures, several fans praised the star for his dedication to fitness over the years. “OG bodybuilding Icon for a reason.” Another said, “Salman in 59 flaunting abs like never before. Motivation of the decade for fitness enthusiasts.” A comment read, “Man without steroids doing it since 35 years. Bow down to the legend of Salman khan!”

Salman was last seen in Sikandar. The film underperformed at the box office. He will be seen next in Battle of Galwan. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19. A few weeks ago, he also appeared as a guest along with Aamir Khan on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show, Too Much.

During that episode, Salman had opened up about dealing with trigeminal neuralgia. "You've got to live with it. There are a lot of people living with bypass surgeries, heart conditions, and many more. When I had trigeminal neuralgia, that pain used to be... You would not want your biggest enemy to have that pain. I had it for seven-and-a-half years. It used to pain every 4-5 minutes. It would happen suddenly, while talking... It used to take me about an hour and a half to have my breakfast, and I used to go straight to dinner. For an omelet, because, I couldn't chew it, I had to force myself, hurt myself, take as much pain, so I could get rid of the meal," he said.