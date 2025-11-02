Nutritionist warns if you don’t want to suffer from breast cancer do these 5 things: 'If you don't get enough oxygen…'

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death for women in many countries, and the most common cancer found in women globally. In 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that 670,000 women died from breast cancer worldwide. If you don't get enough oxygen in ways of exercise, you must move daily. (Freepik)

Therefore, educating oneself about breast cancer can ensure your loved ones don't suffer. Nutritionist Suman Agarwal, certified from Oxford University, in an Instagram post shared on October 31, listed 5 things people should do immediately to safeguard themselves.

5 things to safeguard yourself from breast cancer

Listing the 5 precautionary measures, the nutritionist wrote, “If you don't want your wife, your mother, or your sister to suffer from breast cancer, these are the five things you must do immediately.” Here's what she recommends:

1. Move daily and get your morning sun

Calling it the ‘most important step’, the nutritionist recommends daily movement and getting your dose of morning sun. “If you don't get enough oxygen in ways of exercise, you must move daily. Whether it is walking, jogging, paddling, pickleball, cycling, swimming, or any form of exercise is great,” she stressed.

2. Increase your protein intake

Next, the nutritionist suggests increasing protein intake in your diet. She stresses that protein deficiency is a very big problem. It is not just for muscle building, it is vital for antibodies and repairing tissues.

“Your immune system relies on protein to defend against harmful bacteria and invaders, including cancer cells,” she added.

5 breast cancer prevention tips. (Google Gemini)

3. Avoid sugar

“As you know, food for cancer is sugar. So what you must avoid is junk food, desserts, ice cream, chocolates, aerated drinks, alcohol, and mithai (sweets). You don't have to completely avoid this food. You can have them, but only on occasions,” she warned.

4. Manage your stress and your sleep

Next, the nutritionist highlighted the importance of managing stress and sleep. She stated, “Chronic stress is one of the biggest reasons for disrupting your hormonal balance and suppressing your immune system.”

This is why long-standing sleep deprivation weakens your immune system and increases the risk of cancer.

5. Monthly check-ups

“Last, but most important, I recommend everyone to do monthly checks of their breast and visit their gynaecologist on a yearly basis for screening,” the nutritionist stressed. Early detection of cancer can save your loved ones' lives.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.