Fri, Oct 31, 2025
Medanta Hospital oncologist explains which women are most at risk of breast cancer: ‘If your mother or siblings have…’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:53 pm IST

Many women are unaware of their breast cancer risk. Medanta hospital oncologist Dr Ashok Vaid explains who’s most vulnerable and shares steps to reduce risk.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, yet many are unaware of the risk factors that make some women more vulnerable than others. From genetics to lifestyle habits, several elements can quietly increase the chances of developing the disease.

Dr. Vaid highlights the importance of lifestyle changes and vigilance for breast cancer prevention(Freepik)
Dr Ashok Vaid, oncology specialist at Medanta Hospitals, Gurugram, spoke to The Lallantop about which women are more prone to breast cancer and the early signs they should watch for. (Also read: Fitness coach shares simple ‘5-second exercise’ every woman should do daily to feel healthier and stronger )

Who is at higher risk of breast cancer

"The risk of breast cancer in women generally increases after the age of 40–50," says Dr Ashok. "Women with a positive family history, if your mother, sister, or siblings have had breast cancer, are at higher risk and should be especially vigilant about regular screenings and self-checks."

He adds, “There are also modifiable factors that women can work on. Maintaining a healthy body weight is crucial because obesity itself can increase estrogen levels in the body. Elevated estrogen can have a negative impact on breast tissue over time, making it more susceptible to cancerous changes.”

Dr. Vaid highlights that alcohol harms DNA and is carcinogenic. (Google Gemini)
What lifestyle changes can help reduce risk

"Additionally, alcohol consumption directly damages DNA and is now classified as a carcinogenic, or cancer-causing, agent. Limiting alcohol, staying physically active, and monitoring your body changes can go a long way in reducing risk," says Dr Vaid.

Dr Vaid emphasises that awareness and early action are key. "Regular mammograms, clinical check-ups, and knowing your family history can help detect breast cancer early, when treatment is most effective. Small lifestyle changes combined with vigilance can make a significant difference in prevention and early detection."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Medanta Hospital oncologist explains which women are most at risk of breast cancer: 'If your mother or siblings have…'
close

