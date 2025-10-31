Fitness coach shares simple ‘5-second exercise’ every woman should do daily to feel healthier and stronger

Finding time for health and fitness isn't easy, especially when life moves at full speed. Between long commutes, desk jobs, and constant multitasking, many women struggle with poor posture, stiffness, and low energy. But what if the fix was simpler than you think? Lifestyle and fitness coach Luke Coutinho shares in his September 29 Instagram post a simple 5-second exercise that he believes every woman should know. (Also read: Apollo hospital orthopaedic surgeon with 28+ years of experience explains ‘why your knees hurt while climbing stairs’ ) Luke Coutinho shares quick kegel exercise for women's health and wellbeing.

What are Kegel exercises and why should women do them

Women, try this right now. "Imagine you're trying to pee, and I tell you to stop midstream. Try that. Which muscles did you clench?" says Luke. “If you did that right now, you just did a Kegel exercise.” He explains that Kegel exercises are one of the most powerful yet underrated practices for women's health. "They strengthen your pelvic floor, the muscles that support your bladder, uterus, and rectum," says Luke.

According to Luke, these exercises do far more than most people realise. "By doing Kegels, you strengthen and increase blood flow to your pelvic region," he explains. “That helps with issues like urine incontinence, nighttime urination, and weak bladder control.”

He adds that Kegels are especially beneficial after childbirth. "Post-delivery, the vaginal walls can weaken if you've had a natural birth. Doing Kegels strengthens your vaginal muscles, improving intimacy and sexual satisfaction too."

They also help prevent pelvic organ prolapse, a common condition where the bladder or uterus shifts downward. "Kegel exercises help support the entire area holding your bladder, uterus, and rectum," Luke notes.

How do you perform Kegel exercises correctly

"The right way to do Kegels is the same way I asked you earlier, imagine you're peeing and stop midway," he explains. “You don't need to clench too hard. Avoid tightening your abs or thighs, just a gentle squeeze.”

Luke Coutinho advocates for Kegel exercises, emphasising their benefits for women's pelvic health.(Google Gemini)

Luke recommends starting small:

Do 3 sets, twice a day.

Clench for 5 seconds, relax for 5 seconds.

Gradually increase to 15 seconds of clenching and 10 seconds of rest as you get stronger.

"You can do these anywhere, on a flight, in a car (if you're not driving), at home, before bed, or right after waking up," Luke says. "These little things are incredibly powerful for your reproductive and overall health."

He reminds viewers, though, that Kegels are not a replacement for medical care. "If you have a prolapse or other issue, please see your doctor," he advises.

"Remember," Luke concludes, "Kegel exercises may take just a few seconds, but staying consistent with them can truly transform your pelvic health and long-term wellbeing."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.