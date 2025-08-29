Orthopaedic surgeon reveals 5 daily habits that are destroying your joints: Improper footwear, poor posture and more

Joint has a silent but indispensable role in your daily movement. From bigger actions that take up much joint movement, like bending, walking, to even as simple as moving your fingers as you text, your joints are always working. But there are certain habits which may put a lot of stress on them than is natural. Your daily habit of texting also contributes to weakening bone joints. (Shutterstock)

And humans are anyway creatures of habit, slipping into patterns and routines day by day, adjusting to the initial discomfort, until the consequence that pops up becomes too severe to undo.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Vasudev N Prabhu at Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, told us that these habits may appear common as they are done routinely. He said, “Many of our daily routines seem harmless, but over time they can cause lasting damage to our joints and muscles. These repetitive habits slowly build up strain, eventually leading to chronic pain and mobility issues.”

Since habits persist, they may wear down the joints. This is important to note, as every small movement, from a finger to hip, relies on the mobility of the joints. The concern is not doing this once but rather repeating it time and again, which allows cumulative damage to build up over the months and even years.

The habits that may be endangering your joint health are surprisingly common, as some of the habits listed by Dr Prabhu are as simple as wearing improper footwear like heels or holding a phone.

Check out the entire list of problematic habits the orthopaedic surgeon shared:

1. Using smartphone with poor posture

Smartphone use often comes with this poor posture. This is called text neck.(Shutterstock)

Habit: Constantly looking down at your phone or hunching over a laptop puts immense stress on neck muscles and ligaments.

2. Holding smartphone with bent wrists

The weird grip of your phone may result in Carpal tunnel syndrome.(Shutterstock)

Habit: Holding oversized smartphones for long periods with bent wrists increases pressure on the median nerve.

3. Prolonged sitting

Lower back usually hurts when you stay seated at your desk for long hours at work.(Shutterstock)

Habit: A sedentary lifestyle weakens major muscles like the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

4. Wearing improper footwear

Shoe bite is not the only concern when you wear the incorrect shoe size or heels in general. (Shutterstock)

Habit: High heels and tight shoes force feet into an unnatural position.

High heels and tight shoes force feet into an unnatural position. Impact: It causes bunions, hallux valgus, and Achilles tendinitis. These foot problems often create a ripple effect, straining the knees, hips, and back.

5. Skipping drinking water

Habit: Skipping water doesn’t just leave you thirsty. It makes muscles more prone to cramps, spasms, and injuries.

Small changes can help reduce joint damage. Dr Prabhu recommended wearing correct and supportive shoes, staying hydrated, moving often and taking adequate breaks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.