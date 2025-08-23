Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Doctor explains why joint pain becomes worse in monsoon: ‘Think of your joints like balloons…’

ByAdrija Dey
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 03:24 pm IST

Doctor drew an analogy with balloons to explain why joints may hurt more during the monsoon and suggested practices to reduce the pain.

Monsoon brings a host of challenging health issues or, at the very least, worsens existing conditions. The weather is one of the triggers for joint problems, too, a big concern for people with arthritis or joint sensitivity.

Knee joints become vulnerable to pain during the monsoon.(Shutterstock)
Knee joints become vulnerable to pain during the monsoon.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Orthopedist explains when to use heat vs ice therapy or both when suffering from joint pain

Dr Rahul Kumar, Head of Department, Orthopaedics, Trauma, Spine & Sports Injury at MASSH MANAS Hospital, Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle that the atmospheric pressure is a big reason why the joints hurt.

He said, "When pressure decreases, the tissues around joints can expand slightly. That puts more pressure on the joints themselves, leading to discomfort and stiffness, especially in people with arthritis”

Interestingly, he drew a comparison with balloons. He added, “Think of your joints like balloons. Lower air pressure outside lets the tissues puff up inside, except unlike balloons, your joints aren’t exactly built for extra expansion.”

Humidity, temperature changes among major causes

People with already existing joint problems may suffer more.(Shutterstock)
People with already existing joint problems may suffer more.(Shutterstock)

Other than the surge in atmospheric pressure, several other weather conditions come into play, from humidity to temperature fluctuations.

“Humidity tends to cause fluid retention in soft tissues,” Dr Kumar explained. "That means swelling and a sense of heaviness in and around the joints, making movement feel restricted or painful." So while you’re watching the raindrops race down your window, your knees might be bloating like sponges.

Dr Kumar further pointed out that temperature changes during the rainy season affect joint lubrication. When lubrication is low, friction increases, causing stiffer and more uncomfortable joints.

Habits that ease joint pain

There are some habits that can help ease the pain of joints. Dr Kumar shared these habits:

  1. Move more: Walk around your living room. Stretch your calves.
  2. Heat helps: A warm shower, a hot pack, helps to get the blood flowing to the places of pain, reducing discomfort.
  3. Reduce salty snacks: More salt means more swelling, which worsens the joint pain.
  4. Dehumidifier: If the house smells damp, open the windows or use a dehumidifier. Musty air can make joints feel heavier and worsen stiffness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Doctor explains why joint pain becomes worse in monsoon: ‘Think of your joints like balloons…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On