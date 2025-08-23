Doctor explains why joint pain becomes worse in monsoon: ‘Think of your joints like balloons…’

Monsoon brings a host of challenging health issues or, at the very least, worsens existing conditions. The weather is one of the triggers for joint problems, too, a big concern for people with arthritis or joint sensitivity. Knee joints become vulnerable to pain during the monsoon.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Orthopedist explains when to use heat vs ice therapy or both when suffering from joint pain

Dr Rahul Kumar, Head of Department, Orthopaedics, Trauma, Spine & Sports Injury at MASSH MANAS Hospital, Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle that the atmospheric pressure is a big reason why the joints hurt.

He said, "When pressure decreases, the tissues around joints can expand slightly. That puts more pressure on the joints themselves, leading to discomfort and stiffness, especially in people with arthritis”

Interestingly, he drew a comparison with balloons. He added, “Think of your joints like balloons. Lower air pressure outside lets the tissues puff up inside, except unlike balloons, your joints aren’t exactly built for extra expansion.”

Humidity, temperature changes among major causes

People with already existing joint problems may suffer more.(Shutterstock)

Other than the surge in atmospheric pressure, several other weather conditions come into play, from humidity to temperature fluctuations.

“Humidity tends to cause fluid retention in soft tissues,” Dr Kumar explained. "That means swelling and a sense of heaviness in and around the joints, making movement feel restricted or painful." So while you’re watching the raindrops race down your window, your knees might be bloating like sponges.

Dr Kumar further pointed out that temperature changes during the rainy season affect joint lubrication. When lubrication is low, friction increases, causing stiffer and more uncomfortable joints.

Habits that ease joint pain

There are some habits that can help ease the pain of joints. Dr Kumar shared these habits:

Move more: Walk around your living room. Stretch your calves. Heat helps: A warm shower, a hot pack, helps to get the blood flowing to the places of pain, reducing discomfort. Reduce salty snacks: More salt means more swelling, which worsens the joint pain. Dehumidifier: If the house smells damp, open the windows or use a dehumidifier. Musty air can make joints feel heavier and worsen stiffness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.