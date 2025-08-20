Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Worried of arthritis in monsoon? Orthopedist shares tips to manage joint pain and stiffness during the rainy season

ByTapatrisha Das
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 02:47 pm IST

From exercising every day to staying hydrated, here are a few tips to keep arthritis and spondylosis at bay during monsoon.

Sudden drop in temperature, increased humidity and changes in barometric pressure in the monsoon season act as triggers for joint stiffness and pain. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashwani Maichand, director, dept of orthopaedics at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said the rainy season can worsen conditions like arthritis and spondylosis. Also read | Monsoon malady: Foolproof strategies to manage arthritis pain during this rainy season

Monsoon can increase the risk of arthritis.(Shutterstock)
Monsoon can increase the risk of arthritis.(Shutterstock)

The orthopedist further shared a few tips to manage joint pain and stiffness and stay fit during this time of the year. “By following these measures, individuals can stay active and comfortable during the rainy season without allowing joint pain to disrupt their daily routine,” the doctor added.

1. Stay warm and dry

Moisture can seep into the body and worsen stiffness. Use warm clothing, especially around your knees and back, and avoid prolonged exposure to damp clothes or wet shoes.

2. Gentle daily exercise

Low-impact activities like walking indoors, yoga, and stretching can improve joint flexibility and circulation. Avoid high-intensity workouts on slippery surfaces to lower the risk of injuries.

3. Anti-inflammatory diet

Include omega-3 rich foods such as flaxseeds, walnuts, and fish. Add turmeric, ginger, and fresh fruits. Limit salt and processed foods that can cause water retention and swelling in the joints.

4. Adequate vitamin D and calcium

Limited sunlight during the monsoon reduces vitamin D production. Supplement with vitamin D and calcium-rich foods like milk, paneer, and leafy greens to support bone and joint health.

5. Maintain optimal body weight

Extra weight puts more pressure on knee and hip joints. Even a small weight loss can help ease strain and reduce pain. Also read | Monsoon triggering joint pain? Orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon explains what you are doing wrong

Manage arthritis pain in monsoon with these tips.(Pexels)
Manage arthritis pain in monsoon with these tips.(Pexels)

6. Warm compress and hydrotherapy

Use hot water bags or warm compresses on painful joints for relief. A warm bath with Epsom salt can also help relax muscles and reduce stiffness.

7. Stay hydrated

Dehydration thickens joint fluid, which decreases lubrication. Drinking enough water helps maintain joint cushioning.

8. Posture awareness

Long hours of sitting indoors can worsen stiffness. Take breaks every 45 minutes to stretch and sit with proper support.

9. Protect against slips

Rain increases the risk of falling, which can lead to fractures. Use anti-slip footwear, avoid walking on wet surfaces, and install support bars at home if needed. Also read | Your guide to manage arthritis in monsoon; 5 tips and tricks for pain relief

10. Consult a specialist

Do not ignore persistence or severe pain. Timely consultation with an orthopedic specialist can help prevent long-term damage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Worried of arthritis in monsoon? Orthopedist shares tips to manage joint pain and stiffness during the rainy season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On