Worried of arthritis in monsoon? Orthopedist shares tips to manage joint pain and stiffness during the rainy season

Sudden drop in temperature, increased humidity and changes in barometric pressure in the monsoon season act as triggers for joint stiffness and pain. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashwani Maichand, director, dept of orthopaedics at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said the rainy season can worsen conditions like arthritis and spondylosis.

The orthopedist further shared a few tips to manage joint pain and stiffness and stay fit during this time of the year. “By following these measures, individuals can stay active and comfortable during the rainy season without allowing joint pain to disrupt their daily routine,” the doctor added.

1. Stay warm and dry

Moisture can seep into the body and worsen stiffness. Use warm clothing, especially around your knees and back, and avoid prolonged exposure to damp clothes or wet shoes.

2. Gentle daily exercise

Low-impact activities like walking indoors, yoga, and stretching can improve joint flexibility and circulation. Avoid high-intensity workouts on slippery surfaces to lower the risk of injuries.

3. Anti-inflammatory diet

Include omega-3 rich foods such as flaxseeds, walnuts, and fish. Add turmeric, ginger, and fresh fruits. Limit salt and processed foods that can cause water retention and swelling in the joints.

4. Adequate vitamin D and calcium

Limited sunlight during the monsoon reduces vitamin D production. Supplement with vitamin D and calcium-rich foods like milk, paneer, and leafy greens to support bone and joint health.

5. Maintain optimal body weight

Extra weight puts more pressure on knee and hip joints. Even a small weight loss can help ease strain and reduce pain.

6. Warm compress and hydrotherapy

Use hot water bags or warm compresses on painful joints for relief. A warm bath with Epsom salt can also help relax muscles and reduce stiffness.

7. Stay hydrated

Dehydration thickens joint fluid, which decreases lubrication. Drinking enough water helps maintain joint cushioning.

8. Posture awareness

Long hours of sitting indoors can worsen stiffness. Take breaks every 45 minutes to stretch and sit with proper support.

9. Protect against slips

Rain increases the risk of falling, which can lead to fractures. Use anti-slip footwear, avoid walking on wet surfaces, and install support bars at home if needed.

10. Consult a specialist

Do not ignore persistence or severe pain. Timely consultation with an orthopedic specialist can help prevent long-term damage.

