Monsoon malady: Foolproof strategies to manage arthritis pain during this rainy season
Monsoon is known to take a toll on your joints worsening your arthritis pain. Even though monsoon brings relief from the scorching heat, it is known to take a toll on your joints, worsens one’s arthritis problems and steals peace of mind.
Arthritis means inflammation of the joints, inviting pain and stiffness and this crippling condition can interfere with one’s ability to carry out the daily chores with ease. A majority of people during monsoon witness triggered arthritis pain owing to weather changes during monsoon.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Fortis Hospital in Vashi, revealed how monsoon can impact your joints and aggravate arthritis pain -
- The high humidity in the monsoon season causes an accumulation of excess fluid in bodily tissues, mainly around the joints, resulting in stiffness and discomfort that may progress to joint issues.
- The atmospheric pressure variations during rainy weather can induce inflammation and trigger arthritis, causing swelling and reduced joint mobility. Changes in temperature during the monsoon can affect joint fluid consistency in the joints, exacerbating pain and stiffness.
- Reduced physical activity due to heavy rains can contribute to immobility, muscle weakness, and joint discomfort.
He recommended the following essential tips to manage joint pain during monsoon -
- Exercise indoors: It is imperative to exercise daily to prevent joint pain. Take a walk indoors, or do gymming or Yoga under the guidance of a fitness expert to overcome joint problems. Exercise will also help you to maintain a healthy weight and reduce joint pain.
- Wear appropriate shoes: Try to safeguard the joints from excessive moisture. Wear appropriate footwear by choosing waterproof shoes. Use an umbrella during the rainy season to prevent yourself from getting wet. Avoid being in the damp areas for an extended period.
- Go for heat and cold therapy: Warm compress, heating pads, and warm showers provide relief from joint pain. Moreover, ice packs can help relieve joint inflammation and swelling. However, discuss with the doctor regarding hot and cold therapy to enjoy monsoon without aggravated joint pain and arthritis. If you are massaging your joints, be gentle and do it with minimum pressure. It will be a good idea to consult your treating doctor before opting for a massage.
- Ensure proper hydration and diet: Dehydration is a common occurrence during the rainy season. Drink enough water to lubricate your joints. Eat foods loaded with omega-3 fatty acids like fish, walnuts and flaxseeds that reduce inflammation and improve joint health.
