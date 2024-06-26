Monsoon is known to take a toll on your joints worsening your arthritis pain. Even though monsoon brings relief from the scorching heat, it is known to take a toll on your joints, worsens one’s arthritis problems and steals peace of mind. Monsoon malady: Foolproof strategies to manage arthritis pain during this rainy season (File Photo)

Arthritis means inflammation of the joints, inviting pain and stiffness and this crippling condition can interfere with one’s ability to carry out the daily chores with ease. A majority of people during monsoon witness triggered arthritis pain owing to weather changes during monsoon.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Fortis Hospital in Vashi, revealed how monsoon can impact your joints and aggravate arthritis pain -

The high humidity in the monsoon season causes an accumulation of excess fluid in bodily tissues, mainly around the joints, resulting in stiffness and discomfort that may progress to joint issues.

The atmospheric pressure variations during rainy weather can induce inflammation and trigger arthritis, causing swelling and reduced joint mobility. Changes in temperature during the monsoon can affect joint fluid consistency in the joints, exacerbating pain and stiffness.

Reduced physical activity due to heavy rains can contribute to immobility, muscle weakness, and joint discomfort.

He recommended the following essential tips to manage joint pain during monsoon -