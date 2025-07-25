Monsoon triggering joint pain? Orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon explains what you are doing wrong

Joint pain is defined as discomfort, aches and soreness in any of the joints in the body. Since it is a common complaint, it usually does not require a hospital visit, although it is best to follow some home remedies to tackle it effectively. Beat the monsoon blues: Top 5 doctor-recommended tips to ease joint pain during rainy season.(Image by Pixabay)

However, during monsoons, joint pains can increase and sometimes even interfere with the daily chores of a person. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Bhor, director - orthopedics and joint replacement surgery at Hiranandani Hospital Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital, explained, “This is because there is a direct correlation between monsoons and colder climates with joint pain. Due to changes in the humidity levels, atmospheric pressure and the sudden shift in the temperature and precipitation, blood pressure in the blood vessels is impacted.”

He added, “As a result of the increased blood pressure, the body must work harder to pump blood, which can result in more joint pain. In addition, monsoons and colder climates can also lead to dehydration in the body, decreasing fluid concentration and worsening joint pain. Besides joint pain, monsoon can worsen arthritis-related symptoms, especially in people above 60.”

What are the possible causes of joint pain?

Understanding the root cause of joint pain is critical as it can help treat the condition effectively. According to Dr Bhor, some common causes of joint pain that can worsen in the monsoon season include:

One of the most common causes of joint pain is Arthritis. In India, it is projected that there are at least seven million patients who suffer from Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), which is one of the most common forms of Arthritis. Moreover, Osteoarthritis, the second most common rheumatologic problem in the country, has a prevalence of 22 – 39 per cent in the country. Since Osteoarthritis and RA are degenerative joint diseases, they can cause inflammation, pain, and stiffness. RA and Osteoarthritis cannot be cured, so their symptoms must be tackled through medication and other forms of treatments. However, little is possible to prevent the disease once it has advanced.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can cause your body to attack itself. Besides damaging the organs and tissues, lupus can also cause pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints. As lupus is a chronic condition and takes a considerable time to diagnose (as it mimics other conditions, ruling out other diseases is time-consuming), some ways to combat this condition include medicines and healthier life choices.

Other conditions that can cause stiffness and pain in the affected joints include Bursitis (a condition in which the tiny, fluid-filled sacs in the body, called Bursae that cushion the bones, tendons and muscles near the joint become inflamed), Gout (which is a type of Arthritis that can appear suddenly) and in rare cases Bone Cancer.

What are the symptoms of joint pain?

Dr Bhor answered, “In many cases, joint pain, especially during monsoon, will not require medical attention, but there is always an exception to this rule. A person should consult a medical expert when they do not know the reason behind the joint pain and are experiencing other symptoms.” He advised to consult a doctor immediately in the following scenarios:

The place around the joint is swollen, red, tender, or warm

The discomfort has persisted for more than three days

A fever with no other signs of the flu accompanies the ache

The pain is a result of a severe injury or accident

The joint seems deformed

The swelling in the joint occurs suddenly or if it looks immobile

The agony in the joint is extreme.

How to treat joint pain in monsoon?

Since joint pain in the monsoon is seasonal, Dr Pramod Bhor suggested that making lifestyle changes and combing home remedies with medications can help combat this issue in the long term. Some of them include the following:

Aerobic exercises that are easy on joints, like walking, bicycling, swimming and water aerobics, are highly recommended. It is essential to stay physically active throughout the year to ensure that symptoms related to joint pain do not flare up during this time. Doing at least 150 minutes of strenuous aerobic weekly is highly recommended. Further, exercise for ten minutes at a time if that helps to reduce the pain and always consult a doctor before doing anything strenuous. A good diet rich in essential nutrients can go a long way in helping fight inflammation and improve symptoms related to joint pain. For starters, a diet focusing on whole foods, like fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts and beans, and at the same time having minimal amounts of processed foods and saturated fat is ideal for overall health while at the same time helping manage disease activity as well. Some examples of food to add to such a diet include oily fish (Sardines, Mackerel, Salmon and fresh Tuna), dairy (milk, yoghurt and cheese), dark green leafy vegetables (spinach, kale, collard greens), broccoli, green tea, garlic and nuts. Keep yourself warm with warm showers or baths, which can help ease joint pain. If required, dress in layers and increase the heat inside your house to prevent moisture retention, which can increase your symptoms. Consult a doctor for pain medications that can help reduce the severity of joint pain. Get sufficient sleep of at least eight hours. Get enough sleep for at least eight hours. Not getting quality good sleep can lower the threshold for pain, leading to increased joint pain and pain that was felt only in a particular part of the body becoming more widespread.

