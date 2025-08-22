2 shocking health issues when women neglect their menstrual hygiene in monsoon

Monsoon season turns the city upside down, with waterlogged streets, flooded homes and relentless downpours. But amid this, not all employees can work from home. Drenched and soaked, they still have to brave the rain to head to the office. For women on their periods, commuting in such conditions very often makes it a headache to maintain proper menstrual hygiene, like changing pads on time, especially if the commute is very long and lacks access to clean washrooms. If you don't stay alert and maintain proper hygiene, there are big risks to your reproductive and urinary health.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Gynaecologist reveals 5 ways stress affects menstrual cycle: From heavier flow to missed periods

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how this monsoon environment and long working hours may cause serious health hazards if proper menstrual hygiene is not maintained.

Here are some diseases that can happen:

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Often, working women who are commuting or do not have access to a clean washroom sometimes postpone changing their sanitary products. But this is a dangerous habit.

Dr Spurthy G Janney, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Bengaluru, shared how this may have serious consequences. She said, “Long working hours may predispose them to infections like fungal infections. We call it candidiasis, where they can present with itching, excessive white discharge.”

When there's a lack of proper hygiene, it could cause ‘a pelvic inflammatory disease, where the infection can ascend up into the uterus and fallopian tubes as well’. “This can damage the fallopian tubes and cause problems with getting pregnant in the later part of their life. Pelvic inflammatory disease can be a challenging thing later on to get pregnant because it can cause, in some conditions, infertility issues,” Dr Janney added, indicating how alarming the side effects can be.

Sharing some warning signs, she suggested, “Anytime they notice excessive vaginal discharge, itching or foul-smelling discharge, we request them to come to the hospital, get examined and treated.”

Urinary infections

There's a constant urge to pee because of a UTI, so beware, your urinary tract is just as vulnerable to infections if proper hygiene is neglected.(Shutterstock)

Other than endangering fertility by harming the fallopian tubes, infections from poor menstrual hygiene can also affect the urinary tract.

Dr Gayatri Deshpande, Director & HOD, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, shared how if proper menstrual hygiene is not maintained, bacteria can thrive. She first shared the immediate effects: “Immediate effects include discomfort, irritation, foul odour, and the increased risk of reproductive tract infections (RTIs) or urinary tract infections (UTIs). Poor menstrual hygiene may result in bacterial overgrowth and infections such as bacterial vaginosis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, and urinary infections. Persistent infections and repeated exposure to unhygienic conditions may also lead to chronic pelvic pain, infertility, and even cervical cancer.”

Likewise, other than physical health being compromised, this also reduces workplace productivity. As Dr Deshpande said, “Prolonged discomfort and recurring health issues due to compromised hygiene can result in emotional stress, reduced confidence, and decreased productivity at the workplace, indirectly affecting women's social and professional lives.”

Tips for better menstrual health

Maintaining your menstrual health is not a big hassle, and with a few smart tricks, you can make it easier, which goes a long way in reducing infection risks. Ajeet K. Shrivastava, VP R&D of Pee Safe, shared with HT Lifestyle:

1. Natural fabric underwear

Choose loose, natural fabric underwear, such as cotton.

Steer clear of synthetic fabric underwear that is too tight and any type of tight clothing.

If you plan on wearing your fancy set of lingerie, use AloeVera Panty Liners to protect it from discharge and stay fresh all day long.

2. Sanitise toilet seat

Toilet seat sanitiser can provide a quick means of disinfecting public toilet seats to minimise contact with germs and bacteria that may be on the toilet surface.

A few sprays of the toilet seat sanitiser can disinfect the toilet seat and create a barrier to reduce exposure risk to infections such as Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).

3. Smart hygiene

After using the washroom, always wipe from front to back.

This easy habit is the most effective way to prevent transferring unwanted bacteria from the anus to the urethra and significantly lowers your chances of developing a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.