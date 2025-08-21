High risks of diarrhoea and gut issues this monsoon: Bengaluru diabetologist shares 3 tips to protect your gut health

Monsoon season brings a host of problems, unpredictable weather, waterlogging, and insect infestations. All this takes a serious toll on your health, particularly your gut, which becomes more vulnerable to diarrhoea. Monsoon’s weather conditions, like increased humidity and a subsequent rise in bacteria, result in contaminated water or spoiled food. This is why you need to be constantly vigilant about your gut health, especially since it is closely linked to immunity through the gut-immunity axis, indicating that a weakened gut can make you more susceptible to infections and slow down recovery. Monsoon invites a lot of health woes. Know how to stay hydrated.(Shutterstock)

Dr Manohar KN, lead consultant, Physician and Diabetologist at Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle how you can support your gut this monsoon.

Causes of gut issues in monsoon

Waterborne illness sees a rapid plunge in hydration levels because of loose motion and vomiting.(Shutterstock)

First addressing the concern of contaminating sources that rain brings, he added, "Rainwater can mix with sewage, contaminating water sources and leading to waterborne diseases. Elevated humidity further accelerates bacterial and fungal growth in food and on surfaces. Improper storage of grains and pulses also contributes to mould-related food toxicity.

How to support your gut health during diarrhoea?

Diarrhoea is one of the most common consequences of waterborne illnesses, whether caused by food poisoning, typhoid, or viral infections. Diarrhoea, being a common symptom, shows how the gut is commonly the first to take a hit during illnesses. Further, diarrhoea includes the dangers of dehydration as well. Addressing all these doubts, Dr Manohar listed out 3 tips to help protect your gut if you are suffering from diarrhoea, and in general, some precautionary measures:

1. Hydrate if suffering from diarrhoea

While home remedies like water, coconut water, and buttermilk help replenish fluids naturally, Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) are essential in more severe cases.

With the right balance of salts and glucose, ORS enhances water absorption and effectively restores lost electrolytes, supporting quicker recovery.

2. Better diet

Foods like curd, buttermilk, rice, and fermented products introduce probiotics into the digestive system.

These support the balance of good bacteria.

A nutrient-rich diet containing vitamin C (citrus fruits), vitamin D (sunlight, dairy), and zinc (nuts, legumes) also helps strengthen the immune response.

Focus on freshly prepared, light meals such as soups, khichdi, and steamed vegetables. These are easier to digest and less likely to be contaminated.

3. Maintain hygiene

Always consume boiled or filtered water.

Avoid street food and raw vegetables that may carry pathogens.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.