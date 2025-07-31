5 Ayurvedic detox tips for monsoon gut reset: CCF tea, easy-to-digest meals and more

Monsoon season sees a lot of issues related to digestion. People generally experience sluggishness, a bloated tummy, and low energy levels due to slowed digestion. This is why during the rainy season, the right food and correct eating habits can significantly help in keeping you well and overall health balanced despite the unpredictable weather in the monsoon. A complete gut reset with healthy food choices may reduce the common complaints of gut discomfort like bloating, acid reflux and so on. Herbal tea or kadha assist in promoting better health during monsoon. (Shutterstock)

Dr Smita Naram, co-founder of Ayushakti, shared with HT Lifestyle about the various habits one can include in their routine, whether it is simple detox drinks or intentional, clean eating habits to gently cleanse the body during monsoon season.

Sharing vital insight on why monsoon season is tough on health, Dr Naram explained it from the Ayurvedic perspective and said, “According to Ayurveda, our Agni (digestive fire) naturally slows down during this season, which can disrupt our health and immunity.”

Further describing why digestion particularly slows down, Dr Naram added, “This season causes our gut to be slow, making it more difficult for the body to effectively process food, resulting in Ama or toxins building up. When digestion is impaired, not only does energy fluctuate, but immunity also drops and imbalances our doshas. Ayurveda states that gut health is the cornerstone of overall well-being, particularly during monsoon when the body is more receptive to internal imbalances.”

So it is important for the body to be supported with adequate dietary choices that help support digestion and provide much-needed detoxification.

Dr Smita Naram shared a guide, outlining the 5 key practices, which include detox drinks, light, easy-to-digest meal options and so on:

1. Kadha

Kadha made with herbs acts as a powerful detox.(Shutterstock)

One of the easiest and most useful steps you can take for better health during the monsoon is to start your day with a detox herbal tea (kadha).

A hot mixture of cumin, ginger, tulsi, or mint; each of them has its function in reinforcing digestion, eliminating poisons, and enhancing natural immunity.

2. CCF tea

Ayurveda also commonly recommends CCF tea, prepared with 1 teaspoon of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds, in warm water.

This helps decrease inflammation and calm the digestive system.

If consumed early in the morning, these teas act as a catalyst to restart the digestive fire, priming the body to absorb nutrients more efficiently.

You can also add a slice of ginger to it. This drink acts as a detox tool for the body.

3. Light meals throughout the day

Light foods like mung daal chilla helps to support your digestion.(Shutterstock)

During the daytime, one must consume light, warm, and freshly cooked foods.

Breakfast: Mung chillas or vegetable soup for breakfast keeps the stomach calm but not too heavy.

Mung chillas or vegetable soup for breakfast keeps the stomach calm but not too heavy. Lunch/dinner: Lunch and dinner may be plain but wholesome, mung dal khichdi prepared with a sprinkle of ghee and served with seasonal steamed vegetables such as bottle gourd, pumpkin, ash gourd, zucchini, or snake gourd.

Lunch and dinner may be plain but wholesome, mung dal khichdi prepared with a sprinkle of ghee and served with seasonal steamed vegetables such as bottle gourd, pumpkin, ash gourd, zucchini, or snake gourd. Have foods that are easy to digest and calm our tridoshas.

Adding spices such as ginger, cumin, coriander, curry leaves, and hing not only makes food delicious but also helps get rid of water retention.

4. Foods to avoid

Fermented foods: Avoid fermented foods like idlis, dosas, curd, tomatoes, and tamarind dishes, as they can cause acidity and inflammation.

Avoid fermented foods like idlis, dosas, curd, tomatoes, and tamarind dishes, as they can cause acidity and inflammation. Cold/processed foods: Cold and raw foods, carbonated beverages, fried foods, and processed foods should be avoided since they unbalance Vata and Kapha, further compromising digestion and causing toxic buildup. Such foods also impinge on the gut-skin relationship by inflaming the inside system, which tends to show up on your face.

5. 7-day intentional eating plan

A 7-day regimen of only eating when really hungry, drinking herbal teas, and eating steamed vegetables and mung soup can result in incredible digestion improvements, energy, and even mental clarity.

It allows the gut to heal and remove toxins. This cleansing does not entail starving; it's about intelligently eating clean and warm.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.