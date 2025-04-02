Fitness coach who dropped 72 kilos shares how ADHD affected her eating habits and what helped her weight loss journey

Emma Hooker is a fitness and nutrition coach, according to her Instagram bio, who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 72 kilos. The fitness coach keeps sharing snippets from her own impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. Also read | Eating late at night makes you fat? Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months busts 10 weight loss lies Emma Hooker is a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation.(Instagram/@emmaa.getsfit)

On April 1, Emma shared how ADHD affected her eating habits during her weight loss journey, and what helped her to fix her dietary patterns.

Hyper fixation on food

“I’d get obsessed with one meal or snack and eat it every day for weeks until I couldn’t even look at it anymore. Then I’d feel stuck and end up skipping meals or grabbing random stuff I didn’t enjoy,” she wrote.

What helped her weight loss: Planning 2-3 rotating food options that helps in keeping variety without overwhelming herself. Also read | Florida woman who dropped 18 kg shares 'easiest yet most life-changing thing you can do to lose weight': Just eat…

Confusing hunger and fullness

“I’d go hours without realising I hadn’t eaten and then suddenly I’d be starving and end up overeating. Other times I’d eat past fullness just because I wasn’t really paying attention,” wrote Emma.

What helped her weight loss: I now set timers, check in with my body and eat before I get too hungry. Awareness changed everything.

Eating for dopamine

“I’d snack constantly when I was bored, not hungry. It wasn’t about food. I just needed stimulation. It turned into a cycle of guilt and frustration,” her post read.

What helped her weight loss: Now she checks with herself what she needs and does that.

Overwhelmed by options

“Too many choices stressed me out. Especially in restaurants. I’d feel anxious, make a rushed choice and regret it after, she added

What helped her weight loss: Now I check menus ahead of time or keep go-to meals I love in rotation. Less thinking, less stress. Also read | Woman shows what she eats in a day to lose inches after drastic weight loss: 'No fancy diets, just smart choices'

All-or-nothing eating

“I’d eat perfectly all day, then binge at night. It felt like I undid all my progress in one sitting and the guilt hit hard,” wrote Emma.

What helped her weight loss: I stopped labeling food as good or bad. I eat balanced meals with things I enjoy so I never feel deprived.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.