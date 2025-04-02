Florida woman who dropped 18 kg shares 'easiest yet most life-changing thing you can do to lose weight': Just eat…

US-based content creator Vanessa Wong, 23, has been documenting her ‘40-pound (18 kg) natural weight loss’ journey on Instagram. In a post dated April 1, she shared that based on her experience, eliminating unnecessary food from your diet and focusing on whole, real foods can have a profound impact on one's weight loss journey, overall health and well-being. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate Vanessa Wong keeps sharing her before and after weight loss photos and videos. (Instagram/ Vanessa Wong)

Vanessa wrote, “The key here is eliminating the unnecessary. I’ll explain how this is literally the easiest yet most life-changing thing you could possibly do for yourself: Just eat real food.” According to her, embracing a balanced and healthy diet can have a positive impact on your overall health, energy levels, and well-being.

Check out her post:

Enjoy your favourite sweets or snacks in moderation

Sharing a list of 'healthy, wholesome and easy to make foods' she eats to maintain her weight loss, such as Greek yoghurt with fruits, egg whites with ham and grazing boards with cheese, fruits and nuts, Vanessa wrote, “Not a ‘what I eat in a day’ meal plan or diet recommendation.”

She added, “Too much of anything isn’t a good thing either, so make sure you’re balancing it all out, enjoying your favourite sweets or snacks in moderation... don’t overthink it. Do your research, and get to work. Whether your goal is weight loss, maintenance, or muscle gain, look into your nutritional habits first and commit to making eating whole foods and eliminating the bad stuff. Watch your body change with that alone.”

Why you must eat healthy and not rely on just gym

Vanessa then listed how the transition to a real-food diet, by replacing processed foods with whole alternatives, can ensure a sustainable lifestyle change and help you meet your fitness goals. She said:

1. Regardless of any hormonal imbalance or health issues, nutrition becomes the source of your overall wellness. I post PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) content because that is what I’ve immersed myself in learning about, but the main points remain true for other aspects of hormonal health… what will determine your health isn’t the gym, it’s your nutritional intake, digestive system, etc. Actual visible health starts on the inside. Trust me. You can’t out gym what you do outside of the gym.

2. Eating less won’t make you lose weight, but eating more of the right foods and less of the bad ones is the ‘secret’ here. Caloric deficit ≠ eat less stuff. Caloric deficit = eat more of the high density, low cal stuff, fuel your body, thrive. If you’re the kind of person who ‘doesn’t care’ about what they eat, then a fitness and health journey surrounding nutrition may not be suitable for you, and this is where the abs are made, they say… in the kitchen. Time to care about food.

3. Remember that we are not meant to eat processed foods. Snacks out of bags, coloured chemicals, a billion grams of sugar, excessive oils, endless preservatives… if you can’t replicate a snack or meal at home because it’s a highly processed food, it’s essentially fake food. I’ll let you think about that because eventually, it’ll become common sense. Cut it and find sustainable swaps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.