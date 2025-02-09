Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 ‘real foods’ for ‘real women’ with menopause

Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, often shares tips on fitness and healthy diets on Instagram. In a recent video, she suggested 3 real foods for real women who are peri-menopausal and menopausal. She said these suggestions can only be followed by ‘real life women’, which is why they are unavailable on reels. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared 3 ‘real foods’ for ‘real women’ with menopause.

The video begins with Rujuta showing disapproval of people on reels making smoothies for breakfast to consume 25 gms of protein. She added that these people often have clean and organised kitchens, which is not the same with peri-menopausal women. Then she suggested 3 sensible ways to include calcium, protein, fibre, and good fats in their diet and ensure their mental peace.

1. Never skip breakfast

First and foremost, Rujuta advised peri-menopausal and menopausal women to never skip breakfast, compromise on what they eat, and cook something easily made on the tava or in kadhai without using any mixer or blender. “Aapko maalum hai wo nashte konse hain. Meri taraf mat dekhiye, andar dekhiye, khud ki kitchen mein. You will figure out ki aapko kya khana chahiye (Don't look at me; look inside your kitchen. You will figure out what you need to eat),” she added.

2. Consume nuts like Mungfali Singdana

The second food item Rujuta suggested is also something that she includes in her diet. She suggested eating Mungfali (peanuts) Singdana, also known as poor man's peanuts. The dietician advised eating a handful of peanuts with your tea or coffee to benefit your health, stomach, face, and hair quality. It will also make you less irritated, which is also a symptom of menopause.

“Toh life mein mithaas lane ke liye jo thoda sa crunch ki zaroorat hoti hai, wo jitna fresh aur nutritious food aapko milega utna hi aapka dimag aur pet shaant rahega (To add some sweetness in your life, you need a little bit of crunch, which you can get from fresh and nutritious food that will also keep your tummy and brain calm),” Rujuta added.

3. Eat rice with legumes in the night

Lastly, Rujuta suggested eating rice for dinner to get a good night's sleep. She advised combining the rice with legumes (like moong, lobia, chana, and more) and homemade chaas/buttermilk. A meal with these three ingredients will help menopausal women deal with their gas problems and hot flashes at night.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.