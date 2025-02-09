Naga Chaitanya calls sugar biggest toxin; says alcohol and tobacco are better: ‘Consume sugar only on my cheat days’

Naga Chaitanya recently appeared on a podcast where opened up about his diet secrets and fitness. The actor also talked about his views on sugar, calling it more toxic than alcohol and tobacco. He also addressed how consuming sugar can become the reason for many diseases, which is why he avoids it most of the time. Naga Chaitanya called sugar a toxin in a recent podcast.

Also Read | Naga Chaitanya abhors being called ‘star kid’; says he likes to stay rooted: ‘Otherwise, we're not relevant to society’

‘Sugar is the biggest toxin for your body’

During his appearance on Raw Talks With VK, when asked about his diet and why he thinks sugar is toxic for our body, Naga Chaitanya said, “Sugar is the biggest toxin for your body. Alcohol is better, tobacco is better, anything is better.” He explained that sugar is the root cause of many diseases.

“Please don’t quote me on this. I’m just saying… don’t put a Reel on this. I’m just saying that in comparison, I believe sugar causes us many problems like cancer, diabetes, and so many things that are life-threatening. So I’m very conscious. I consume very little sugar, only on my cheat days,” he added.

'It's just like acting, like the roles I play'

When it was pointed out that he represented the Magnum ice cream brand at Cannes recently and was trolled like Alia Bhatt for promoting Frooti, the actor explained that he only consumes sugar on his cheat days and in moderation. “It's just like acting, like the roles I play. It doesn't mean I am doing it in real life. So, it's the same thing. That is my job; there is a clear line that defines it,” he said.

The actor further explained endorsing the ice cream brand and added, “Nothing [is] wrong unless it's hurting someone or is a wrong message.” When asked if it isn't a wrong message because he doesn't eat sugar in the first place, he says, “People might say sugar is good; this is my opinion, not endorsing.”

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in Thandel with Sai Pallavi.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.