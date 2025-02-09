Naga Chaitanya abhors being called ‘star kid’; says he likes to stay rooted: ‘Otherwise, we're not relevant to society’

Actor Naga Chaitanya got up close and personal in a recent interview, revealing why he doesn’t like to be addressed as a ‘star kid’. On the Raw Talks with VK podcast, he said that everyone has a misconception about him because he is from the Akkineni-Daggubati family. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya says he ‘doesn't understand’ debate around nepotism but admits he had opportunities ‘on a platter’) Naga Chaitanya talked about hailing from a film family but said he likes to stay rooted.

Naga Chaitanya on being called ‘star kid’

When the host asked Chaitanya if he could refer to the actor as a ‘star kid’, he replied, “I don't like to be called (a star kid), but sure. I am a star kid, but I don’t lead that life.”

He also listed the ‘worst’ part of being perceived as one, adding, “I feel like people expect some 'qualities' out of a star kid already...rich boy, comforts, pampered. I am very fortunate; my family pampered me, and I had a great upbringing, I am not lying about it. But I like to stay as rooted as possible, forget about all this and be in the pulse of what's happening. That must be reflected in my work. Otherwise, we're living in our own bubble, our own AC rooms with all our comforts and if we don’t know what’s happening outside, we can’t be relevant to society.”

Naga Chaitanya in the news

Chaitanya has yet to announce his upcoming projects. His recent film was Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, released in theatres on Friday. This is his third project with Chandoo after Premam and Savyasachi. It’s his second with Sai Pallavi, his co-star in Thandel, after Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. According to the producers, the film became his biggest opener at ₹21 crore worldwide.

After dating her for two years, he recently married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024. He was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and their separation in 2021 made waves for various reasons.