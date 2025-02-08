Menu Explore
Naga Chaitanya says he ‘doesn't understand’ debate around nepotism but admits he had opportunities ‘on a platter’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Feb 08, 2025 04:43 PM IST

In a recent interview, actor Naga Chaitanya spoke about his privilege while addressing the nepotism debate. Here's what he said.

Actor Naga Chaitanya recently stated that he ‘doesn’t understand’ the debate around nepotism. On the Raw Talks with VK podcast, he said he thinks this is a ‘black and white’ topic with no room for confusion. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya says even Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'moved on' after divorce, asks fans: 'Why am I treated like a criminal?')

Naga Chaitanya spoke about nepotism and admitted his privilege but doesn't think there's much to debate.
Naga Chaitanya spoke about nepotism and admitted his privilege but doesn't think there's much to debate.

Naga Chaitanya on nepotism

The podcaster asked Chaitanya about nepotism, given that his father is Nagarjuna and his grandfather is Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He was also asked that beyond opening doors, filmmakers might feel that if they don’t give star kids opportunities, the rest of the family might shun them.

According to the host, Chaitanya gave an ‘expected’ answer when he said, “It is black-and-white to me. If your child wants to work in the same field, would you discourage them? It’s as simple as that, so I don’t understand the debate. Of course, I believe everyone should be treated equally, but it’s not my fault or my father’s fault I wanted to be an actor. He won’t discourage me just because it would be nepotism.”

Chaitanya then also claimed that once someone is in the film industry, everyone is treated equally. He said, “On a serious note though, come Friday, if my film isn’t good but a newcomer’s is, the audience will watch that instead. Stars have fallen overnight; it has happened before. Coming from a film family, I had opportunities on a platter, no doubt. But once we’re on the playing field, we’re all equal.”

Recent work

Chaitanya is yet to announce his upcoming projects. His recent film was Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, released in theatres on Friday. This is his third project with Chandoo after Premam and Savyasachi. It’s his second with Sai Pallavi, his co-star in Thandel, after Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. According to the producers, the film became his highest opener at 21 crore worldwide.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
