Naga Chaitanya says even Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'moved on' after divorce, asks fans: 'Why am I treated like a criminal?'

Naga Chaitanya on divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Speaking on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Chaitanya addressed his marriage ending and said, “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment."

The actor added that both he and Samantha 'moved on with grace' after their divorce but yet his treated 'like a criminal' by a section of the fans. He said, “I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other. It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?"

Chaitanya said that the divorce was 'for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage' and called it 'a very conscious decision after much thought'.

Naga Chaitanya's personal life

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu began dating in 2015. The couple tied the knot in Goa in a Christian ceremony on October 6, 2017, followed by a Hindu wedding the following day. They announced their separation in October 2021 and were subsequently divorced the following year. Chaitanya married Sobhita on 4 December 2024 at Annapurna Studios.