Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls actors ‘narcissists’; reveals how she takes care of her mental health: ‘Diligently meditate’

Meditation helps calm the mind and body, reducing feelings of stress and anxiety. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been open about her struggles with an autoimmune disease called myositis, as well as how her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 took a significant toll on her mental health, swears by it. Also read | How to use meditation for mental well-being Samantha Ruth Prabhu says meditation 'has been a huge crutch for her to stay clear and saner in the head'. (Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu)

In a new interview with GQ India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has talked about how meditation helps her manage her mental health and stay 'sane'. The actor said it has taken a lot of mental health work for her to abandon the idea of perfection and embrace herself.

'I sit, dig deep and ask myself the hard questions'

“There was a tremendous amount of pressure that I felt initially to conform. To fit in. To belong. To be validated. And the film industry doesn’t make it easier for you to tackle it — half the time you’re living out of a suitcase, going from one hotel room to another. It gets really, really lonely and this job has a way of feeding into your worst insecurities, your biggest demons… actors are narcissistic. Let’s admit it. So just imagine: you’re narcissistic and then surround yourself with people who only tell you what you want to hear. It’s a recipe for self-sabotage. Before you know it, you could be spiralling out of control,” Samantha said.

Asked what she does to 'keep herself sane', Samantha added, “Diligently meditate. Every day. I sit and really, really dig deep and ask myself the hard questions. Sift the constructive criticism from the snark. It has been a huge crutch for me to stay clear and saner in the head. It has also helped me in attracting people who can be more honest with me. And not a bunch of ‘yes men’ who simply agree to whatever I’m saying.”

Meditation for beginners

For centuries, meditation has been used as a powerful spiritual technique for inner peace and calmness. It involves focusing your attention on a particular object, such as your breath or a mantra, to calm your mind and reduce stress. In a 2023 interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Lakshmi Varma K, consultant and advisor at LYEF Wellness, shared some useful suggestions for incorporating it into your everyday routine.

Dr Lakshmi said practising mindfulness meditation entails focusing on the present moment and observing your thoughts without judgement, and added, “This practice can aid in the development of self-awareness, the reduction of tension and anxiety, and the promotion of emotional well-being.”

Deep breathing exercises might help you control your heart rate and reduce stress, according to her. “Inhale for four seconds, hold for seven seconds, and exhale for eight seconds with the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Continue this cycle several times to relax your mind and body,” she said.

However, before beginning your meditation practice, make a goal for yourself, she said, adding: “It could be something as basic as wanting to feel calmer or more focused. A clear intention assists you in remaining focused and motivated during your practice.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.