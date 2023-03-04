Daily yoga and meditation practices to regain mental balance

Stress, anxiety, and depression are frequent difficulties in today's fast-paced society. These concerns can have an impact on our mental health, resulting in a loss of attention, decreased productivity, and a general sense of unhappiness. It's essential to take care of your mental health, just as you do your physical health. Yoga and meditation, fortunately, provide powerful methods for regaining mental balance and improving overall well-being. Yoga is a physical practice that combines breathwork, meditation, and movement to improve physical health, reduce stress, and promote mental clarity. Meditation, on the other hand, involves focusing your attention on a particular object, such as your breath or a mantra, to calm your mind and reduce stress. (Also read: Unlock the power of your chakras: Amazing benefits of practising chakra meditation )

Dr. Lakshmi Varma K, Consultant and Advisor at LYEF Wellness, shared with HT Lifestyle, some useful suggestions for incorporating these activities into your everyday routine.

1. Yoga to begin your day: A few minutes of yoga in the morning might help you begin your day with peace and focus. Easy poses such as the sun salutation or the cat-cow stretch will help release tension and enhance blood flow, preparing you for a productive day.

2. Mindfulness meditation: Practising this entails focusing on the present moment and observing your thoughts without judgement. This practice can aid in the development of self-awareness, the reduction of tension and anxiety, and the promotion of emotional well-being.

3. Deep breathing: This exercise might help you control your heart rate and reduce stress. Inhale for four seconds, hold for seven seconds, and exhale for eight seconds with the 4-7-8 breathing technique. Continue this cycle several times to relax your mind and body.

4. Take a pause: Taking a little break from work or everyday responsibilities can help reduce stress and increase focus. Utilise this time to do some yoga positions or to meditate for a few minutes. Even a short vacation can help you regain your mental equilibrium.

5. Establish intentions: Before beginning your yoga or meditation practice, make a goal for yourself. It could be something as basic as wanting to feel calmer or more focused. A clear intention assists you in remaining focused and motivated during your practice.

6. Try guided meditation: If you're new to meditation, guided meditation can be an excellent place to start. There are a variety of guided meditations available online, ranging from body scans to visualisations, that can help you relax and reduce stress.

7. Practising gratitude: Reflecting on what you're grateful for might help you change your focus away from stress and negative thoughts. Take a few minutes at the end of your yoga or meditation practice to jot down three things you're grateful for.

Yoga and meditation can help you regain mental equilibrium, reduce stress, and enhance your general well-being if you incorporate them into your daily routine. By devoting a few minutes each day to these approaches, you can increase your self-awareness and establish a more optimistic view of life. To receive the advantages of these strong techniques, begin with tiny steps and progressively build up your practice.

