Unlock the power of your chakras: Amazing benefits of practising chakra meditation

Chakra meditation is a practice that involves focusing one's attention on the seven energy centres, or chakras, in the body. These chakras are believed to be located along the spinal column and are associated with different aspects of physical and emotional well-being. The goal of chakra meditation is to balance and align the chakras, which is said to promote overall health and well-being.

Chakras are energy points in your body that correspond to nerves and major organs in your body. If your chakras are blocked, you will experience a blockage in your ability to process emotions, take action and overall your state of being. To increase your standard of living and enhance your wellness, a meditation on your chakras is essential. The more you focus on cultivating a bond with your chakras and channelling their energy, the more you can become in tune with your inner self and show up authentically in the world. (Also read: Meditation guide: 7 simple steps to meditate for beginners )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Radhika Iyer, Yogini, Mountaineer, Philanthropist and Founder of Anahata Organic, shared ways to practice chakra meditation and explore the seven chakras within your body.

1. The right of the Muladhara chakra is ‘ To Be Here’. The root chakra makes you more present. Meditating on the root chakra makes you feel more grounded and secure in your body. When blocked, you may feel disconnected from yourself and the world around you.

2. The right of the Swadhisthana chakra is ‘To Feel’. This chakra balances your feelings and is the seat of emotions and sensuality. A blocked sacral chakra causes emotional imbalance by way of extreme feelings and overwhelming sensations.

3. The right of the Manipura chakra is ‘To Act’. This is the chakra where your power and self-confidence manifest. This chakra handles your energy, attracting Prana from the cosmos.

4. The right of the Anahata chakra is ‘To Love’. This chakra is the seat of self-love, compassion, empathy, and forgiveness. The colour green is connected with the Anahata chakra, and it signifies change and loving energy. This chakra aids in directing love back to yourself, which automatically allows you to share it with others.

5. The right of the Vishuddha chakra is ‘To Speak’. The throat chakra is all about communication. This meditation will help you unblock your throat chakra, allowing for better and clearer communication in your life.

6. The right of the Sahasrara Chakra is ‘To Know’. The crown chakra is the spiritual knowledge centre, meditating on which allows more intuitive knowledge to flow to you and aligns your energy with the universe.

7. The right of the Ajna chakra is ‘To See’. The third eye chakra brings clarity into your life, opening your eye to the unseen truths of the universe. You become more perceptive to signs, and meditating on this chakra sharpens your intuition.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter