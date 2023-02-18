Tips to keep your mental health in check after separation or divorce

A toxic partner is someone who makes you feel abandoned, misunderstood, devalued or attacked or on the most basic level, someone who makes you feel worse rather than better over time can become toxic. When relationships become toxic to a point that sitting down with your spouse and having a hard conversation about your boundaries which they are not permitted to breach, is not an option as have been crossing them and the vital traits have been missing in the relationship, many couples end up with separation or divorce.

Although dealing with a divorce might be unpleasant, you must remember that you must now focus on your new life and preserving your mental health is vital as a result. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanchan Rai, Emotional and Mental Wellbeing Coach and Founder of Let Us Talk, suggested:

1. Therapy

Seeking expert assistance is one of the best ways to deal with the detrimental emotional and mental impacts of a divorce. It is without a doubt the best method for self-healing and resolving unresolved issues. Therapists are skilled at guiding you through your emotions and providing you with effective strategies to enhance your emotional well-being.

2. Physical activities

We could choose to forego exercising or eat poorly as a result. But eating well might also improve your mood. Therefore, be sure to have a healthy meal at regular intervals. Additionally, exercise releases endorphins, the "feel-good hormones," that can improve your ability to cope with stress and anxiety.

3. Allow yourself to embrace all emotions

You will unavoidably experience a range of emotions as you move through the divorce process. To name a few emotions, you might feel irate, upset, relieved, ashamed, or lonely. It's crucial that you let those feelings flow freely rather than hold them back. It takes time to move on after a divorce. Divorce grief is similar to the loss of a loved one in terms of intensity.

4. Eat nutritious food

It can be simple to binge on ice cream, pizza, and other comfort foods when you're depressed. Fruits and vegetables, however, can give you more energy and improve your mood. Naturally, eating well-balanced meals is also good for your physical health.

5. Get enough snooze

Lack of sleep might make you angrier and more irritable. Stress or anxiety may lead you to sleep irregularly, so make sure you get enough rest.

6. Spend time with your pals

It's critical to have the support of your friends and family during this challenging time. They might not only make it easier for you to cope but also alter your mood. It will give you comfort to know that you are not alone.