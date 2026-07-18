Chef Ranveer Brar shares high-protein anda malai makhni recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar shares an easy egg recipe that is rich in both flavours and protein, making it a hearty and healthy indulgence.
Eating more protein is a trend that seems to be growing bigger every day. While it does have certain health benefits, the incessant social media messaging can sometimes feel a bit too much. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has similar feelings, but he hopped on the trend with an egg-based recipe that makes meeting the protein goal a lot more delicious.
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The chef shared the recipe of anda malai makhni on his YouTube channel on July 17. It takes approximately 35 minutes to make and serves two to four people. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For cooking gravy
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1 large onion (sliced)
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- Boiled melon seeds and cashew nuts
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ inch cinnamon stick
- 2 cups curd (beaten)
- 1 green chilli (slit into halves)
- ⅓ cup water
- 2 cups warm water
For boiling
- Water as required
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp melon seeds
- 7-8 cashew nuts
For sauteing vegetables
- 1 tbsp ghee
- 2-3 dry Kashmiri red chillies (roughly torn)
- 1 medium tomato (diced)
- 1 medium capsicum (diced)
- 2 medium onions (diced)
- Salt to taste
For masala
- 2 heaped tbsp black peppercorns
- 2 tbsp cumin seeds
- 1 tbsp coriander seeds
- 2-4 cloves
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp dry fenugreek leaves
For anda malai makhni
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 8-9 hard-boiled eggs
- Water as needed
- Prepared gravy
- Salt to taste
- 1-2 tbsp butter
- Sauteed veggies
For garnish
- Prepared masala
- Fresh cream
- Chilli oil
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
For cooking gravy
- In a handi, add ghee. Once it is hot, add the onions and cook for two minutes until it's translucent in texture.
- Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute.
- Add boiled melon seeds and cashew nuts, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, curd and let it cook for seven to eight minutes until the curd gets cooked and oil separates from the masala.
- Add green chilli and water, then bring it to a quick boil.
- Now, add warm water, cover it with the lid and let it cook for another seven to eight minutes.
- Transfer the gravy into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For boiling
- In a pan, add the required amount of water, salt to taste, melon seeds, cashew nuts and let it boil for two to three minutes.
- Strain the seeds and cashew nuts and keep them aside for further use.
For sauteing vegetables
- In a pan, heat the ghee. Once hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies, tomato, capsicum, onions, salt to taste and toss it on high flames for two to three minutes.
- Transfer it into the tray and keep it aside for further use.
For masala
- In a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, salt to taste and dry roast them for a while or until it's aromatic.
- Add dry fenugreek leaves and roast for a minute only.
- Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a fine powder.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For anda malai makhni
- In a pan, add oil. Once it's hot, add cumin seeds, hard-boiled eggs and cook for a minute.
- Add a little water, prepared gravy, and salt to taste and cook for four to five minutes.
- Add butter, sauteed veggies and give it a quick boil.
- Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with sprinkled prepared masala, fresh cream, chilli oil and coriander sprig.
- Serve hot with roti or naan.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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