Fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shares creamy shahi paneer recipe loaded with 31g protein per serving
The shahi paneer recipe by Vanshika Khurana is low in calorie and rich in protein, making it the perfect healthy and indulgent dish.
A warm bowl of creamy shahi paneer is the comfort food for many desi folks. It is filling and indulgent, and is the perfect pairing for the softest naans and the crispiest parathas. But what if it can be healthier as well?
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Taking to Instagram on July 9, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shows how to do just that with her own recipe for the dish. According to Vanshika, the dish has 31 grams of protein and 5.5 grams of fibre in each serving, with only 380 calories.
The list of ingredients presented below is for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.
Ingredients for shahi paneer
- 1 large onion, roughly chopped
- 3 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 4–5 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 green chillies
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 4–5 whole black peppercorns
- 2 green cardamom
- 1 tbsp melon seeds (magaz)
- 4–5 cauliflower florets (boiled)
- ¼ cup pumpkin (boiled)
- 100g high-protein paneer (for blending)
- 100-120g high-protein paneer, cut into cubes/triangles
- 50ml low-fat milk
- Salt, to taste
- Red chilli powder, to taste
- Turmeric powder
- Coriander powder
- Cumin powder
- Garam masala
- Cinnamon powder
- Kasuri methi
- Sweetener, to taste
- Water, as required
Method of preparation
- Heat a pan and add cumin seeds, whole black peppercorns, green cardamom and bay leaf. Let them splutter.
- Add the minced garlic, green chillies and melon seeds. Sauté for one to two minutes.
- Add the chopped onion and cook until soft and lightly golden.
- Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become completely soft and mushy.
- Add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and cinnamon powder. Cook the masala well.
- Add the boiled cauliflower, boiled pumpkin and 100g paneer. Blend everything until completely smooth.
- Pass the blended gravy through a sieve and pour it back into the pan.
- Add 50ml low-fat milk and let the gravy simmer for two to three minutes.
- Add the paneer cubes and cook for another 10 minutes so they absorb the flavours.
- Stir in a little sweetener, crush kasuri methi between your palms, sprinkle it over the curry and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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