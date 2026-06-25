Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe for paneer besan chilla: See step-by-step process of making the ultimate evening snack

Pancakes may be popular across the globe, but in desi households, chilla is undoubtedly more popular. It is an extremely versatile dish that can be made with many ingredients, but besan chilla is among the more popular variants. Chef Kunal Kapur's besan chilla recipe can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on June 22, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for quick and easy besan chilla with paneer, a dish that has been elevated to the next level.

Describing it, the chef wrote in the caption, “This Besan Chilla is the ultimate evening snack that never gets old, crispy on the edges, soft in the centre, and absolutely bursting with savoury, spiced goodness.”

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.