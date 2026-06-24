Chef Kunal Kapur shares quick and easy watermelon and avocado salad recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Summer has given way to monsoon in many parts of the country, but the summer fruits still rule the markets. If you are struggling with what to do after weeks of having watermelon the usual way, chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a solution. Kunal Kapur's watermelon and avocado salad can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on June 24, he shared a watermelon and avocado salad recipe that looks fancy but is extremely simple to make. Describing the dish, Kunal Kapur wrote in the caption:

“Some summer recipes feel complicated. This watermelon avocado salad is the exact opposite. Sweet watermelon, creamy avocado, fresh herbs and a simple dressing come together in minutes, making it perfect for hot afternoons, lazy lunches or when you need something light alongside a bigger meal. It’s refreshing, colourful and one of those dishes that tastes like summer in a bowl. Easy to make, easy to love, and even easier to finish.”

The detailed steps to prepare the salad are presented as follows.