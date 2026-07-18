Doctor explains why fungal lung infections become more common during the monsoon: Who is at risk and prevention tips

According to Dr Geetanjali, this is especially true for people who already have problems or a weak immune system . Fungi love to grow in moist places. During the season, the air is full of moisture, which helps fungal spores that cause lung infections multiply very quickly. Damp walls, water coming in rooms that're not well ventilated, wet carpets, and wooden furniture can all become places where mould grows inside.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Geetanjali Patil, general medicine, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explains why fungal lung infections become more common during the monsoon.

The monsoon season offers relief from very hot temperatures, but it also creates ideal conditions for fungal lung infections to grow and spread. When you have humid, damp surroundings and are inside for a long time, it increases the risk of fungal lung infections.

At the time the rain falls, leaves, soil, and other organic matter break down, releasing a lot of microscopic fungal spores into the air. These fungal spores enter the air and are easy to inhale. Most healthy people can get rid of them without any problems; however, those with weak immune systems can even develop severe fungal lung infections.

When it rains a lot, people usually spend time inside. If the indoor spaces have mould or poor ventilation, the amount of fungal spores in the air can increase significantly, exposing people to them for a time.

Who is at risk of this infection? Dr Geetanjali said, “People who have asthma, obstructive pulmonary disease or allergic rhinitis are more likely to get fungal lung infections.” Breathing in fungal lung infection spores can make the airways more inflamed. Sometimes it can even lead to conditions like allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, which causes severe coughing, wheezing, and trouble breathing.

The risk of getting fungal lung infections is also higher for people who have uncontrolled diabetes, people who are getting chemotherapy, people who are taking steroids for a long time, and people who have had an organ transplant.

Viral respiratory infections, which are also more common during the monsoon, can temporarily weaken the lining of the airways, making it easier for fungal lung infections to establish.

One of the common fungal lung infections that can cause lung disease is Aspergillus, which grows on damp walls, old plants, and mouldy indoor surfaces. Other fungal lung infections, like Mucorales, are found in soil. Rotting things can cause severe infections in people with weak immune systems.