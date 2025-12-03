Cancer surgeon with 22 years of experience shares the ‘1 common habit’ silently destroying your immune system

Always scrolling on your phone late at night or binge-watching shows till 2 AM? That ‘just one more episode’ habit might be silently hurting your immunity. Poor sleep makes you tired, stressed, and more prone to illnesses. Dr Tarang Krishna, cancer specialist and MD at Cancer Healer Centre, with more than 22 years of experience, shares in his December 2 Instagram post why catching quality sleep is the real key to keeping your immune system strong and your body healthy. (Also read: Surat paediatrician shares how too much love from grandparents can spoil kids; offers tips for parents to strike balance ) Prioritise sleep to recharge immunity and fight illnesses, advises Dr Krishna. (Unsplash)

Why is sleep so crucial for immunity

“You know the key to your immune system? And that key is sleep. Poor sleep weakens your immunity. When your sleep is disturbed, your body becomes more susceptible to fatigue, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and many other illnesses,” Dr Krishna explains.

He adds, “Our body has the natural ability to fight diseases, but we don’t use it properly. This is because during sleep time, we are often glued to our phones. To reduce inflammation in our body, we need proper sleep.”

How to strengthen your immunity through sleep

Dr Krishna further explains the science behind it, “When we stay awake, the hormone melatonin, which is the sleep hormone, doesn’t get a chance to work. And this is why our immune system cannot recharge. To strengthen our immunity, we need to let our system recharge, and proper sleep is essential for that.”

He advises prioritising consistent, uninterrupted sleep to allow the body to heal, recharge, and maintain a strong defence against illnesses.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.