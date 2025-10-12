Cancer specialist warns how consuming too much dairy regularly may raise cancer risk: ‘People who consume…’

Dairy products are a common part of diets worldwide, often praised for their calcium and protein content. However, like many foods, moderation is key. Consuming certain dairy products excessively may pose health risks. Dr Sharmin Yaqin, M.D. (Oncology) and cancer prevention specialist based in Dubai, shared in her October 2 Instagram post how too much dairy could increase cancer risk and shares tips for making safer dietary choices. (Also read: Cancer specialist says adding these simple foods to your plate could naturally lower your risk of cancer: ‘Fruits and…’ ) Dairy products may heighten cancer risk, says oncology specialist Dr. Sharmin Yaqin. (Shutterstock)

How does dairy affect cancer risk

Dairy is a staple in many diets, but according to Dr Sharmin Yaqin, it may not be as harmless as it seems. She highlights the potential risks of consuming dairy, particularly its link to cancer.

"Dairy is an inflammatory food, and any products made from cow, buffalo, or goat milk are considered inflammatory. They cause inflammation, and inflammation plays a major role in cancer," explains Dr Yaqin.

She stresses that this applies to everyone, regardless of whether a person currently has any illness. "Dairy impacts inflammation, so it should be avoided, whether or not someone has a medical condition," Dr Yaqin adds.

Which dairy products are linked to prostate cancer

In particular, research has shown a connection between dairy consumption and prostate cancer. "For example, in the case of prostate cancer, studies indicate that people who consume dairy daily are at a higher risk. Whether it's paneer, processed cheese, yoghurt, milk, or cream in any form, dairy can be harmful," she says.

Dr Yaqin advises that being mindful of dairy intake and choosing anti-inflammatory alternatives can play a key role in reducing cancer risk and supporting overall health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.